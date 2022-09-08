Bengaluru Rains Live Updates: Worst not over for Bengaluru as IMD says heavy rain likely

Bangalore, Karnataka Weather Live Today (September 08): While flood waters receded in some parts of Bengaluru Thursday, the worst is not over for IT capital yet, with the weather bureau predicting heavy rainfall over south interior Karnataka, including the city, for the next two days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted over a few places in coastal and south interior Karnataka on September 8-9 and interior Karnataka on September 9-10, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Bengaluru received 131.6mm rain overnight on September 5, just short of breaching the recent single-day rainfall record of 132.3mm, noted on September 26, 2014. The highest rainfall in Bengaluru in the last 30 years was recorded on October 1, 1997, when the city received 180mm rainfall, a source in the weather department said.
In other news, following the demise of Forest and Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Umesh Katti, three-day mourning has been declared in Karnataka. There will be no official functions for three days but other works related to the management of floods and other emergency works will go on, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
The HAL Airport Traffic Police Thursday said that waterlogging near Eco World has been cleared.
Vehicular movement is now faster and commuters can use this route to reach HSR and Silk Board areas, the police said in an advisory on Twitter.
Among the many striking images to have come out of Bengaluru over the last few days was of Vinod Kaushik, founder-CEO of a construction start-up, getting on to a open truck with his family and pet dogs as they were evacuated from their home in DivyaSree 77 East, an upscale locality in Mahadevapura, in the eastern part of the rain-lashed and waterlogged city.
Merely five km away, in a slum in Munekolalu, Nagesh Nayak had to rush out of his shanty as the rain water gushed in. “At night, the water started entering our house. My family and I, and our neighbours, somehow managed to get out. Our clothes and food were washed away. We were worried for our children as we dragged them through waist-deep water. There was also the fear of snakes,” he said. (Read more)
"A cyclonic circulation lies over interior Karnataka and neighbourhood. A trough runs from cyclonic circulation over east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal to north Kerala across Rayalaseema and south interior Karnataka," it said. (PTI)