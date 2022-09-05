scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022
Bengaluru, Karnataka News Live Updates: Several parts of Bengaluru witness severe water logging after heavy rainfall

Bengaluru, Karnataka News Live, September 5, 2022: Bengaluru city witness massive traffic jams following heavy rain fall on Sunday evening.

By: Express Web Desk
Bengaluru | Updated: September 5, 2022 10:10:39 am
Bengaluru rainsHeavy rain caused waterlogging in parts of Bengaluru. (ANI photo)

Bengaluru News Today: Several parts of Bengaluru were waterlogged Monday morning after heavy rainfall Sunday evening with massive traffic jams reported from across the city. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) received two complaints about trees falling in the city. A BBMP control room officer said a tree was uprooted at Adugodi, Koramangala, and another in Devara Jeevanahalli, but no damage was reported.

Meanwhile, the city’s civic body BBMP has also issued helpline numbers. The BBMP also has a 24×7 helpline (2266 0000) and WhatsApp helpline (94806 85700), along with zonal helpline numbers. The toll free number 1533 is also reported to act as the rain helpline.

Traffic snarls and flooding on roads were reported in various parts of the city, including K.R. Market, Silk Board junction, Outer Ring Road near Ecospace in Bellandur, HSR Layout and Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road . Immersion of Ganesh idols was reported to have been affected owing to the rain. 

Bengaluru, Karnataka New Live Updates: Follow this space for the latest updates on Bengaluru

10:10 (IST)05 Sep 2022
CM Basavaraj Bommai extends wishes for Teacher's Day
09:52 (IST)05 Sep 2022
Watch | Visuals of ORR Ecospace show vehicles almost sinking after heavy rainfall

09:46 (IST)05 Sep 2022
Sri Jagadguru Murugharaajendra mutt pontiff Shivamurthy police custody to end today

Sri Jagadguru murugharaajendra mutt pontiff Shivamurthy police custody to end today. He will be produced before the court by the police. Meanwhile, the legal counsel of Shivamurthy has approached the court seeking bail for Swamiji. 

The mutt which holds mass marriage on the 5th of every month will hold the event. According to mutt sources, 7 couples have registered for the mass marriage.

09:39 (IST)05 Sep 2022
Watch | Massive traffic jams on Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road in Bengaluru
09:37 (IST)05 Sep 2022
Bengaluru Weather | Generally cloudy sky with light spells of rain: IMD

The India Meteorological Department forecast a generally cloudy sky with light spells of rain for Bengaluru city today. The Maximum and Minimum temperatures would likely be around 30 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

09:29 (IST)05 Sep 2022
Watch | Water logging/ flooding in Bengaluru Outer Ring Road region after heavy overnight rains

09:27 (IST)05 Sep 2022
Areas of water logging/flooding reported to Mahadevapura Task Force

09:23 (IST)05 Sep 2022
Watch | Heavy rain batter several parts of Bengaluru

The stormwater drain overflows at Justice Bheemiah layout in KR Puram.

09:20 (IST)05 Sep 2022
Parts of Bengaluru witness severe water logging

600 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Karnataka

Karnataka on Sunday reported 600 fresh cases of COVID-19 and two deaths, taking the total infected and fatalities till date to 40,54,746 and 40,205 respectively, the Health Department said. The day saw 589 people getting discharged, taking the total recoveries to 40,09,287 so far, according to a bulletin. Active cases were totally 5,212, the bulletin said. Bengaluru urban accounted for the most with 312 cases.

 

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 09:18:53 am