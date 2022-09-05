Bengaluru, Karnataka News Live Updates: Several parts of Bengaluru witness severe water logging after heavy rainfall

Bengaluru News Today: Several parts of Bengaluru were waterlogged Monday morning after heavy rainfall Sunday evening with massive traffic jams reported from across the city. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) received two complaints about trees falling in the city. A BBMP control room officer said a tree was uprooted at Adugodi, Koramangala, and another in Devara Jeevanahalli, but no damage was reported.

Meanwhile, the city’s civic body BBMP has also issued helpline numbers. The BBMP also has a 24×7 helpline (2266 0000) and WhatsApp helpline (94806 85700), along with zonal helpline numbers. The toll free number 1533 is also reported to act as the rain helpline.

Traffic snarls and flooding on roads were reported in various parts of the city, including K.R. Market, Silk Board junction, Outer Ring Road near Ecospace in Bellandur, HSR Layout and Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road . Immersion of Ganesh idols was reported to have been affected owing to the rain.