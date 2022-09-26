scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022
Bengaluru News Live Updates: Prez Droupadi Murmu inaugurates Mysuru Dasara; Six IAF officers face murder charge for ATFC trainee’s death

Bengaluru News Updates: Police in Bengaluru said no arrests have been made so far in connection with an AFTC trainee's death and that they are waiting for the post-mortem report.

By: Express Web Desk
Bengaluru | Updated: September 26, 2022 10:26:27 am
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai welcomes president of India Droupadi Murmu at Mysuru on Monday. She is in city to inaugurate Dasara 2022 celebrations. (Source: Twitter)

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: President Droupadi Murmu Monday inaugurated the Mysuru Dasara, the ten-day festival which attracts crowds across the globe, becoming the first head of the state to do so. Mysuru Dasara, which has more than 400 years of history, is celebrated to mark the local deity Goddess Chamundeshwari’s victory over Mahishasura. Dasara is celebrated for nine days and on the tenth day of Vijaya Dashami, a grand procession is held.

Meanwhile, six Air Force officers have been charged with murder in connection with the death of a former Air Force Technical College (AFTC) trainee. Police in Bengaluru, where the AFTC is based, said no arrests have been made so far and that they are waiting for the post-mortem report.

In other news, former Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru Sunday due to an acute respiratory infection. According to a statement by the Manipal Hospital, Krishna, 90, was “on minimal respiratory support and in a cheerful frame of mind”.

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka hikes power tariff for third time this year. This is the third time this year that the KERC has hiked electricity charges. In April, it hiked 35 paise per unit on average and 25-30 paise per unit in June.

10:26 (IST)26 Sep 2022
Bengaluru weather: Generally cloudy sky with light rain very likely

The IMD predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain very likely in Bengaluru city on Monday. Maximum and Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 29 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

10:10 (IST)26 Sep 2022
Mysore Dussehra Mahotsav-2022 inaugurated by President Mrs. Draupadi Murmu.
10:07 (IST)26 Sep 2022
Bengaluru: Man hit by police on private parts, dies at hospital

A 37-year-old man died Saturday after he was allegedly hit by the Bengaluru city police on his private parts, said a villager. The incident took place on September 19 but came to light only when the victim succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Balaram, a resident of Sondekoppa village located in Bengaluru North. Sources said Balaram left home on September 19 saying he was going to a temple but on the way, he saw two people engaged in a brawl near a wine shop. (Read More)

10:03 (IST)26 Sep 2022
Prez Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara today

President Droupadi Murmu Monday will inaugurate Mysuru Dasara, the ten-day festival which attracts crowds across the globe, to become the first head of the state to do so. President Murmu will inaugurate Mysuru Dasara 2022 between 9.45 pm and 10.05 pm, an auspicious time.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced on September 10 that President Murmu has given her consent to open the Mysuru Dasara. (Read More)

Know Your City: Mysore Lancers Haifa Memorial – a historical landmark in Bengaluru with an Israel connection

Udaya Raghunatha Birje, great grandson of soldier Raghunatha Rao Birje who served in the Mysore Lancers during the First World War, recalled how his great grandmother used to describe the march of the Mysore Lancers through what is now the RT Main Road in Bengaluru. “My great grandmother used to tell me that the entire area used to shake under the hooves of the horses belonging to Mysore Lancers,” said Birje.

The Mysore Lancers Haifa Memorial – an iconic landmark representing the valour and bravery of the Mysore Lancers in the First World War – is an attraction in the neighbourhood. Located at the juncture of today’s RT Nagar and JC Nagar Main Road, the memorial is around 103 years old and was commissioned by the then Maharaja of Mysore Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. The memorial is engraved with a Roll of Honour mentioning the names of Mysore Lancers martyrs in the First World War.

Rift over Ganesh temple construction ends in double murder in Karnataka’s Tumakuru; two held

A rift over the construction of a Ganesh temple ended in a double murder in Karnataka's Tumakuru district Thursday night, the police said, adding that two people have been arrested in connection with the crime.

Officers identified the deceased as Shilpa, 38, and her relative Ramanjinappa, 45, residents of Midigeshi village in Tumakuru. Another person, Mallikarjunaiah, has sustained serious injuries in the attack and is undergoing treatment at a government hospital, the police stated. His condition is said to be critical.

Tumakuru SP Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad, who visited the village, said, “The incident took place over a land dispute and we have already arrested two people. A probe is underway and the law-and-order situation is under control.” While the prime accused Sridhar Gupta was arrested on Friday, one more person was held on Saturday. Two others are on the run, officers said.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 09:37:37 am
