Bengaluru News Live Updates: Prez Droupadi Murmu inaugurates Mysuru Dasara; Six IAF officers face murder charge for ATFC trainee’s death

Udaya Raghunatha Birje, great grandson of soldier Raghunatha Rao Birje who served in the Mysore Lancers during the First World War, recalled how his great grandmother used to describe the march of the Mysore Lancers through what is now the RT Main Road in Bengaluru. “My great grandmother used to tell me that the entire area used to shake under the hooves of the horses belonging to Mysore Lancers,” said Birje.

The Mysore Lancers Haifa Memorial – an iconic landmark representing the valour and bravery of the Mysore Lancers in the First World War – is an attraction in the neighbourhood. Located at the juncture of today’s RT Nagar and JC Nagar Main Road, the memorial is around 103 years old and was commissioned by the then Maharaja of Mysore Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. The memorial is engraved with a Roll of Honour mentioning the names of Mysore Lancers martyrs in the First World War.

A rift over the construction of a Ganesh temple ended in a double murder in Karnataka's Tumakuru district Thursday night, the police said, adding that two people have been arrested in connection with the crime.

Officers identified the deceased as Shilpa, 38, and her relative Ramanjinappa, 45, residents of Midigeshi village in Tumakuru. Another person, Mallikarjunaiah, has sustained serious injuries in the attack and is undergoing treatment at a government hospital, the police stated. His condition is said to be critical.

Tumakuru SP Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad, who visited the village, said, “The incident took place over a land dispute and we have already arrested two people. A probe is underway and the law-and-order situation is under control.” While the prime accused Sridhar Gupta was arrested on Friday, one more person was held on Saturday. Two others are on the run, officers said.