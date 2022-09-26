Bengaluru News Live Updates: Prez Droupadi Murmu inaugurates Mysuru Dasara; Six IAF officers face murder charge for ATFC trainee’s death

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: President Droupadi Murmu Monday inaugurated the Mysuru Dasara, the ten-day festival which attracts crowds across the globe, becoming the first head of the state to do so. Mysuru Dasara, which has more than 400 years of history, is celebrated to mark the local deity Goddess Chamundeshwari’s victory over Mahishasura. Dasara is celebrated for nine days and on the tenth day of Vijaya Dashami, a grand procession is held.
Meanwhile, six Air Force officers have been charged with murder in connection with the death of a former Air Force Technical College (AFTC) trainee. Police in Bengaluru, where the AFTC is based, said no arrests have been made so far and that they are waiting for the post-mortem report.
In other news, former Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru Sunday due to an acute respiratory infection. According to a statement by the Manipal Hospital, Krishna, 90, was “on minimal respiratory support and in a cheerful frame of mind”.
The IMD predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain very likely in Bengaluru city on Monday. Maximum and Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 29 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.
A 37-year-old man died Saturday after he was allegedly hit by the Bengaluru city police on his private parts, said a villager. The incident took place on September 19 but came to light only when the victim succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.
The deceased has been identified as Balaram, a resident of Sondekoppa village located in Bengaluru North. Sources said Balaram left home on September 19 saying he was going to a temple but on the way, he saw two people engaged in a brawl near a wine shop. (Read More)
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced on September 10 that President Murmu has given her consent to open the Mysuru Dasara. (Read More)