Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka records 292 new Covid-19 cases, 11 deaths

Karnataka News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 292 fresh Covid-19 and 11 deaths on Sunday. With 345 recoveries, the number of active cases in the state stood at 8,644. Bengaluru urban topped the list with 137 new cases, as well as seven deaths.
In other news, Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar was laid to rest with full state honours in Kanteerava studio on Sunday. The actor’s mortal remains were taken to the studio at around 5 am from Kanteerava stadium, where they were kept for the public to pay their last respects. He was laid to rest next to his parents, Dr Rajkumar and Parvathamma Rajkumar The 46-year-old was declared dead at 2.30 pm on Friday following a heart attack.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has filed a fresh affidavit in the Supreme Court agreeing to abide by whatever the court decides, after saying it had “no immediate plans” to deport Rohingyas living in the state.
As a part of its strategy to be better equipped with information in case of a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Karnataka government has decided to conduct another serosurvey which will also include children.
According to officials from the state health department, the exercise will help decision-making bodies to ascertain the extent of Covid immunity in people and to examine the effect of antibodies among those vaccinated and others.
During the second serosurvey conducted in the state, it was discovered that Immunoglobulin G (IgG) seroprevalence levels were lower due to waning of antibodies. The estimated IgG prevalence at the end of the second serosurvey was 15.6 per cent, while it was at 27.7 per cent at the end of the first serosurvey.