Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka records 292 new Covid-19 cases, 11 deaths

Students undergo thermal screening at a government primary school after the authorities allowed schools to reopen from classes 1 to 5, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Karnataka News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 292 fresh Covid-19 and 11 deaths on Sunday. With 345 recoveries, the number of active cases in the state stood at 8,644. Bengaluru urban topped the list with 137 new cases, as well as seven deaths.

In other news, Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar was laid to rest with full state honours in Kanteerava studio on Sunday. The actor’s mortal remains were taken to the studio at around 5 am from Kanteerava stadium, where they were kept for the public to pay their last respects. He was laid to rest next to his parents, Dr Rajkumar and Parvathamma Rajkumar The 46-year-old was declared dead at 2.30 pm on Friday following a heart attack.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has filed a fresh affidavit in the Supreme Court agreeing to abide by whatever the court decides, after saying it had “no immediate plans” to deport Rohingyas living in the state.