Bengaluru News Live Updates: CM Bommai to convene all-party meeting to discuss Mekedatu project

Wednesday, March 09, 2022
By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: March 9, 2022 9:14:23 am
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (PTI/File Photo)

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he will be convening an all-party meeting to discuss the legal repercussions and go ahead with the work on the Mekedatu project.

Bommai ruled out plans of negotiations regarding the Mekedatu project with Tamil Nadu. “Getting the DPR approved and environmental clearance is the only agenda before us,” he said. The CM was reacting to objections raised by Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah in the legislative Assembly, to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s recent statement that the Centre is ready to facilitate talks between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on the Mekedatu project.

In other news, Karnataka on Tuesday registered 197 fresh coronavirus cases and 8 fatalities. Of the new cases, 130 were from Bengaluru Urban, while there were 171 discharges in the city and one death.

09:14 (IST)09 Mar 2022
☀️ Mainly clear skies in Bengaluru today

According to the Meteorological Centre in Bengaluru, the city is likely to have mainly clear skies on Wednesday.

The maximum and Minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 and 18 degree Celsius, respectively. 

Meanwhile, mist is likely during early morning hours in some areas on Thursday.

09:09 (IST)09 Mar 2022
‘Lied to parents to ensure they do not panic’: Students recall walk out of Kharkiv

“While shelling and bombing haunted us throughout our journey from Kharkiv to the Romanian border, we comforted our parents by lying to them about our situation,” said Shwetha Thirumalai Kumaraswamy, a first-year medical student in Ukraine who returned to India Tuesday morning.

The death of Naveen S G on March 1 caused panic among the students in Ukraine as well as their parents in India. While the students started to march towards the border, putting their lives at stake, many said they lied to their parents that they were safe although the ground situation was different.

“There was a lot of uncertainty and it was a nightmare. I will remember that 12-km walk from Kharkiv railway station to Pisochyn carrying the Indian national flag when we were exposed to all kinds of threats. It started around 3 pm on March 1 and we reached by 7.30 pm. Our life was at total risk,” said Shwetha, who travelled to Kharkiv from Bengaluru in December last year to pursue education in medicine. Read Kiran Parashar's report here

08:46 (IST)09 Mar 2022
Minister warns action against industries not giving priority for Kannadigas in jobs

Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani on Tuesday reiterated the government's stand on giving priority to Kannadigas in jobs, and warned of action if industries violate rules.

The Minister was responding to questions raised by legislators in the legislative council. "As per a clause in the 2020-25 Industrial Policy, the individual units must provide 100 per cent jobs in D group and 70 per cent of total jobs to Kannadigas. As per Dr Sarojini Mahishi report, 85 percent of jobs in the state must go to Kannadigas. We will take action if industries violate this," Nirani was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

The Minister also announced that the government has taken steps to promote industries in tier two cities by establishing industrial townships in five divisions across the state. Replying to JD(S) MLC CN Manje Gowda's query in the Council, Nirani emphasised on the Walk to Work concept. (PTI)

08:40 (IST)09 Mar 2022
Good morning!

Good morning and welcome to our live blog!

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates from Karnataka.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the 'Investiture Ceremony' of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) to confer President's awards for years 2020-21 and 2021-22, in Bengaluru, Monday, Mar 7, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Nirmala Sitharaman terms Budget ‘special’, says it will speak for next 25 years

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Tuesday termed the Budget presented last month “special” since it provides a window for the next 25 years to India when it will celebrate 100 years of independence.

“We understood the strength and that has been manifested in very clear ways in that for a country during the pandemic, with all the lockdown and its restrictions, you still could manage 42 or 45 Unicorns within two years. That’s actually the power of the youth. The power of ideas, the power of showing that the entrepreneurs are capable of delivering and that’s what we saw during these two years. So, this Budget is special because we recognise that nearly 60 per cent of the Indian population are revving to move and that the Indian population which is all below 30 years of age, will in the next 25 years be the next generation to bring out the best talents that India can put on. Therefore, we wanted this Budget to speak for the next 25 years,” she said at the annual summit of the India Global Forum.

Wildlife conservationists oppose amendment to Wildlife Protection Act that allows sale, purchase of elephants

Days after the Wildlife Protection Amendment Bill, 2021 was tabled in Parliament on the last session of the Winter session and Rajya Sabha MP and chairman of the Standing Committee of the Science, Technology, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry Jairam Ramesh said the Bill has not been based on widespread consultations and the committee will examine the 50 proposed amendments, a petition on change.org by the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO) has been started to get the proposed amendment removed.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Sirjana Nijjar, Programme Director, FIAPO said the biggest issue with the Bill is the insertion of a new clause under Section 43 that will permit the sale and purchase of elephants which is currently prohibited.

