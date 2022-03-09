Bengaluru News Live Updates: CM Bommai to convene all-party meeting to discuss Mekedatu project

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he will be convening an all-party meeting to discuss the legal repercussions and go ahead with the work on the Mekedatu project.
Bommai ruled out plans of negotiations regarding the Mekedatu project with Tamil Nadu. “Getting the DPR approved and environmental clearance is the only agenda before us,” he said. The CM was reacting to objections raised by Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah in the legislative Assembly, to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s recent statement that the Centre is ready to facilitate talks between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on the Mekedatu project.
In other news, Karnataka on Tuesday registered 197 fresh coronavirus cases and 8 fatalities. Of the new cases, 130 were from Bengaluru Urban, while there were 171 discharges in the city and one death.
According to the Meteorological Centre in Bengaluru, the city is likely to have mainly clear skies on Wednesday.
The maximum and Minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 and 18 degree Celsius, respectively.
Meanwhile, mist is likely during early morning hours in some areas on Thursday.
“While shelling and bombing haunted us throughout our journey from Kharkiv to the Romanian border, we comforted our parents by lying to them about our situation,” said Shwetha Thirumalai Kumaraswamy, a first-year medical student in Ukraine who returned to India Tuesday morning.
The death of Naveen S G on March 1 caused panic among the students in Ukraine as well as their parents in India. While the students started to march towards the border, putting their lives at stake, many said they lied to their parents that they were safe although the ground situation was different.
“There was a lot of uncertainty and it was a nightmare. I will remember that 12-km walk from Kharkiv railway station to Pisochyn carrying the Indian national flag when we were exposed to all kinds of threats. It started around 3 pm on March 1 and we reached by 7.30 pm. Our life was at total risk,” said Shwetha, who travelled to Kharkiv from Bengaluru in December last year to pursue education in medicine. Read Kiran Parashar's report here
Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani on Tuesday reiterated the government's stand on giving priority to Kannadigas in jobs, and warned of action if industries violate rules.
The Minister was responding to questions raised by legislators in the legislative council. "As per a clause in the 2020-25 Industrial Policy, the individual units must provide 100 per cent jobs in D group and 70 per cent of total jobs to Kannadigas. As per Dr Sarojini Mahishi report, 85 percent of jobs in the state must go to Kannadigas. We will take action if industries violate this," Nirani was quoted as saying by his office in a release.
The Minister also announced that the government has taken steps to promote industries in tier two cities by establishing industrial townships in five divisions across the state. Replying to JD(S) MLC CN Manje Gowda's query in the Council, Nirani emphasised on the Walk to Work concept. (PTI)
