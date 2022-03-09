Bengaluru News Live Updates: CM Bommai to convene all-party meeting to discuss Mekedatu project

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the 'Investiture Ceremony' of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) to confer President's awards for years 2020-21 and 2021-22, in Bengaluru, Monday, Mar 7, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Tuesday termed the Budget presented last month “special” since it provides a window for the next 25 years to India when it will celebrate 100 years of independence.

“We understood the strength and that has been manifested in very clear ways in that for a country during the pandemic, with all the lockdown and its restrictions, you still could manage 42 or 45 Unicorns within two years. That’s actually the power of the youth. The power of ideas, the power of showing that the entrepreneurs are capable of delivering and that’s what we saw during these two years. So, this Budget is special because we recognise that nearly 60 per cent of the Indian population are revving to move and that the Indian population which is all below 30 years of age, will in the next 25 years be the next generation to bring out the best talents that India can put on. Therefore, we wanted this Budget to speak for the next 25 years,” she said at the annual summit of the India Global Forum.

Wildlife conservationists oppose amendment to Wildlife Protection Act that allows sale, purchase of elephants

Days after the Wildlife Protection Amendment Bill, 2021 was tabled in Parliament on the last session of the Winter session and Rajya Sabha MP and chairman of the Standing Committee of the Science, Technology, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry Jairam Ramesh said the Bill has not been based on widespread consultations and the committee will examine the 50 proposed amendments, a petition on change.org by the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO) has been started to get the proposed amendment removed.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Sirjana Nijjar, Programme Director, FIAPO said the biggest issue with the Bill is the insertion of a new clause under Section 43 that will permit the sale and purchase of elephants which is currently prohibited.