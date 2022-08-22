Bengaluru, Karnataka News Live Updates: Healthcare programme for advocates soon, says Karnataka CM Bommai; State provides protection to Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "We can function even when there are differences of opinion, but no one should challenge the law and order by taking to the streets." (file)

Bengaluru, Karnataka News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said a healthcare programme for advocates would be launched soon. Approval has been granted to provide basic infrastructure at a cost of Rs 800 crore, he said after laying the foundation stone for a bar association here in his home constituency. He further said the government has given permission for having the bar associations in Shiggaon, Savanur and Haveri, and would provide infrastructure and furniture to the buildings. This would ensure speedy justice for farmers of this region.

With the Congress in Karnataka all set to hold protests censuring the egg hurling incident against party stalwart Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said people should behave responsibly without challenging the law and order. Addressing reporters here, he said, “We can function even when there are differences of opinion, but no one should challenge the law and order by taking to the streets.” He added that he has directed the police to investigate the matter thoroughly and provide adequate protection to Siddaramaiah.

The police allegedly allowed a murder accused who was brought to a court for hearing to spend time with his girlfriend at a lodge in Dharwad Saturday. After the incident was reported, a case was registered against a few police personnel as well as the undertrial, said officials.