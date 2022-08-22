Bengaluru, Karnataka News Live Updates: Healthcare programme for advocates soon, says Karnataka CM Bommai; State provides protection to Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Karnataka News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said a healthcare programme for advocates would be launched soon. Approval has been granted to provide basic infrastructure at a cost of Rs 800 crore, he said after laying the foundation stone for a bar association here in his home constituency. He further said the government has given permission for having the bar associations in Shiggaon, Savanur and Haveri, and would provide infrastructure and furniture to the buildings. This would ensure speedy justice for farmers of this region.
With the Congress in Karnataka all set to hold protests censuring the egg hurling incident against party stalwart Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said people should behave responsibly without challenging the law and order. Addressing reporters here, he said, “We can function even when there are differences of opinion, but no one should challenge the law and order by taking to the streets.” He added that he has directed the police to investigate the matter thoroughly and provide adequate protection to Siddaramaiah.
The police allegedly allowed a murder accused who was brought to a court for hearing to spend time with his girlfriend at a lodge in Dharwad Saturday. After the incident was reported, a case was registered against a few police personnel as well as the undertrial, said officials.
The Agnipath army recruitment rally, held from 10-20 August at Hassan, saw 27,152 total registration and 18,314 participants.
Remarkable coordination and close support from the civil administration ensured smooth, fair conduct of the Rally.
A 30-year-old man who allegedly blackmailed his woman friend into having a physical relationship with him by capturing her private videos using a spy camera was arrested by Bengaluru city police, officers said Saturday.
The police identified the accused as M Mahesh, a resident of T Narasipura in Mysuru district, who is an engineering graduate and runs a food business. Mahesh, who is friends with the victim bought a mobile charger that had a built-in spy camera which he left in her bedroom for two days during his stay, and recorded videos of the woman changing her clothes, the police added. Read More.
A 20-year-old man teamed up with his friend and killed his 70-year-old grandfather over property dispute in Bengaluru on August 17, said the police Saturday and added that the duo was arrested from Mysuru.
The victim was identified as Puttaiah, who worked as laboratory assistant at Kendriya Vidyalaya and lived alone at Surabhi Layout in Yelahanka after his wife died in 2017. The accused have been identified as Puttaiah’s grandson Jayanth, a resident of Mysuru and his friend Yasin Ahmed, 22, a resident of Gorur in Hassan district. Read More.
On August 17 morning, Jayanth and Yasin came to the residence of Puttaiah and smothered him to death before fleeing, said the police.(Express Photo)