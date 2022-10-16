Bengaluru, Karnataka News Live Updates: Nine die in three-vehicle pile-up in Hassan

scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022
By: Express Web Desk
Bengaluru, New Delhi | Updated: October 16, 2022 9:24:59 am
All those killed were travelling in the tempo traveller, which was crushed between the bus and the milk tanker. (ANI)

Bengaluru News Live: Nine people, including four children, were killed and 10 injured in a pile-up involving three vehicles here, police sources said. The accident involving a milk tanker, a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus, and a tempo traveller took place in Arsikere taluk here around 11 pm on Saturday, they said. All those killed were travelling in the tempo traveller, which was crushed between the bus and the milk tanker. While six of them died on the spot, three succumbed on the way to the hospital, the sources said. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy consoled the demise of the nine persons. Bommai said that the government would announce suitable compensation soon.

Karnataka police Friday registered a case against a candidate who obtained 63rd rank in the controversial police sub-inspector (PSI) exam held on October 3, 2021, unearthing a fresh cheating case in the exam using Bluetooth devices. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) found that Shrimant Satapur – who secured a total of 144 marks out of 200 (16/50 in the essay exam and 127.5/150 in the multiple choice exam) was using his phone for extended periods while writing both the essay and multiple choice exams, officials said.

A youth who eloped with a girl has been arrested by the Bengaluru police on charges of converting her to another religion in violation of the newly introduced state anti-conversion law — the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act-2022. The case filed on October 8 at the Yeshwanthpur police station is the first under the newly enacted law that was notified by the state government on September 30.

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Prasanna B Varale sworn in as Chief Justice of Karnataka HC; presence of large amounts of nutrients not good for Uttarahalli Lake, say experts. Follow this space for the latest news updates from Karnataka.

09:24 (IST)16 Oct 2022
Nine die in three-vehicle pile-up in Hassan

Nine people, including four children, were killed and 10 injured in a pile-up involving three vehicles here, police sources said. The accident involving a milk tanker, a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus, and a tempo traveller took place in Arsikere taluk here around 11 pm on Saturday, they said.

All those killed were travelling in the tempo traveller, which was crushed between the bus and the milk tanker. While six of them died on the spot, three succumbed on the way to the hospital, the sources said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy consoled the demise of the nine persons. Bommai said that the government would announce suitable compensation soon. (With inputs from PTI)

09:23 (IST)16 Oct 2022
Good Morning Bengaluru!

Welcome to today's Live blog. Follow this space as we bring the latest news from across Karnataka.

The Karnataka Samskrit University has 29 affiliated colleges across the state and three constituent colleges based in Bengaluru, Mysore, and Gokarna. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

Know Your City: Bengaluru Sanskrit college’s journey since 1885

The National Education Policy 2020 envisages a greater role for Sanskrit at all levels of school and higher education. Some Sanskrit scholars, however, are of the opinion that more needs to be done to protect the classical language.

For over a decade, Karnataka Samskrit University, which was established by the state government in Chamarajpet in 2010, has been trying to promote the study of Sanskrit. The Directorate of Samskrit Education was also established by the Karnataka government to administer Sanskrit pathshalas and to encourage the study of Sanskrit language and literature as initially envisioned by the kings of Mysore.

Uttarahalli Lake in Bengaluru. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

Lakes of Bengaluru: Presence of large amounts of nutrients not good for Uttarahalli Lake, say experts

Spanning across 15.16 acre in Bangalore South, the Uttarahalli Lake falls in the Vrishabhavathi valley lake series. Experts point out that despite being a major lake, the poor water quality is not conducive for the biodiversity in and around the lake.

While 2.14 acre of the lake has been encroached for the government projects, according to officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the survey to determine the type of encroachments is yet to be carried out.

Prasanna B Varale sworn in as Chief Justice of Karnataka HC

Prasanna Balachandra Varale was sworn as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court on Saturday. In a simple but graceful ceremony, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered him the oath of office.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka High Court judges, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, and senior officials of the state government attended the event at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.

First published on: 16-10-2022 at 09:12:13 am
