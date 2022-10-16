Bengaluru, Karnataka News Live Updates: Nine die in three-vehicle pile-up in Hassan

All those killed were travelling in the tempo traveller, which was crushed between the bus and the milk tanker. (ANI)

Bengaluru News Live: Nine people, including four children, were killed and 10 injured in a pile-up involving three vehicles here, police sources said. The accident involving a milk tanker, a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus, and a tempo traveller took place in Arsikere taluk here around 11 pm on Saturday, they said. All those killed were travelling in the tempo traveller, which was crushed between the bus and the milk tanker. While six of them died on the spot, three succumbed on the way to the hospital, the sources said. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy consoled the demise of the nine persons. Bommai said that the government would announce suitable compensation soon.

Karnataka police Friday registered a case against a candidate who obtained 63rd rank in the controversial police sub-inspector (PSI) exam held on October 3, 2021, unearthing a fresh cheating case in the exam using Bluetooth devices. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) found that Shrimant Satapur – who secured a total of 144 marks out of 200 (16/50 in the essay exam and 127.5/150 in the multiple choice exam) was using his phone for extended periods while writing both the essay and multiple choice exams, officials said. A youth who eloped with a girl has been arrested by the Bengaluru police on charges of converting her to another religion in violation of the newly introduced state anti-conversion law — the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act-2022. The case filed on October 8 at the Yeshwanthpur police station is the first under the newly enacted law that was notified by the state government on September 30.