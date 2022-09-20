Bengaluru News Live Updates: Cabinet promise ‘not kept’, Eshwarappa gives House session a miss in protest

Bengaluru News Live Updates: While fissures have come to the fore in the Karnataka unit of Opposition Congress months before the state is scheduled to go for Assembly elections, all may not be well even in ruling BJP in the state, it appears. On Monday, former state minister and senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa expressed disappointment at not being reinducted in the Cabinet and said he is not attending the ongoing Assembly session in protest.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that certain forces in Karnataka were bringing a bad name to the state by turning it into a ‘communal laboratory’ akin to some north Indian states. Vijayan met his Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru Monday to discuss rail connectivity issues and later attended a party meet at Bagepalli in Kolar. He said, “There have been a lot of efforts to saffronise the next generation and textbooks are being used as a tool. The thoughts of progressive thinkers have been replaced by introducing communal minds as idols.”

The RSS will hold a national colloquium, Lokmanthan 2022, from Wednesday in Assam as a response to “inimical forces projecting India’s cultural diversities as differences”, it was announced in Bengaluru on Monday. “Multiple breaking India brigades are advocating sentiments like Free Northeast, Free Kashmir, Free Kerala, etc. Lokmanthan is an answer to such forces who are dividing the nation. Sanskriti is the basis of cultural unity although India has got contradictory traditions, customary practices and bewildering cultures. Lokmanthan also aims to bridge the gap between intellectual and cultural aspects of India,” said J Nandakumar, chief convener of the RSS-affiliated Prajna Pravah, which organises the colloquium.