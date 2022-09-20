scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022
Bengaluru News Live Updates: Cabinet promise ‘not kept’, Eshwarappa gives House session a miss in protest

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka turning into a communal lab, alleges Kerala CM; inimical forces projecting India’s cultural diversities as differences, claims RSS leader Nandakumar.

By: Express Web Desk
Bengaluru, New Delhi | Updated: September 20, 2022 8:04:25 am
Bengaluru News Live Updates: Former state minister and senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa. (Photo: Twitter @ikseshwarappa)

Bengaluru News Live Updates: While fissures have come to the fore in the Karnataka unit of Opposition Congress months before the state is scheduled to go for Assembly elections, all may not be well even in ruling BJP in the state, it appears. On Monday, former state minister and senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa expressed disappointment at not being reinducted in the Cabinet and said he is not attending the ongoing Assembly session in protest.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that certain forces in Karnataka were bringing a bad name to the state by turning it into a ‘communal laboratory’ akin to some north Indian states. Vijayan met his Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru Monday to discuss rail connectivity issues and later attended a party meet at Bagepalli in Kolar. He said, “There have been a lot of efforts to saffronise the next generation and textbooks are being used as a tool. The thoughts of progressive thinkers have been replaced by introducing communal minds as idols.”

The RSS will hold a national colloquium, Lokmanthan 2022, from Wednesday in Assam as a response to “inimical forces projecting India’s cultural diversities as differences”, it was announced in Bengaluru on Monday. “Multiple breaking India brigades are advocating sentiments like Free Northeast, Free Kashmir, Free Kerala, etc. Lokmanthan is an answer to such forces who are dividing the nation. Sanskriti is the basis of cultural unity although India has got contradictory traditions, customary practices and bewildering cultures. Lokmanthan also aims to bridge the gap between intellectual and cultural aspects of India,” said J Nandakumar, chief convener of the RSS-affiliated Prajna Pravah, which organises the colloquium.

Live Blog

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Congress chief Shivakumar appears before ED in Delhi; kidnappers posing as cops extort Rs 11 lakh from Bengaluru realty brokers, say police. Follow this space for latest news updates from Karnataka.

08:02 (IST)20 Sep 2022
Architect murders live-in partner with help of her friends, held

The Bengaluru City police have arrested a 27-year-old architect and two of her male friends who allegedly killed the woman’s live-in partner for reportedly uploading her private photos on social media platforms. The deceased person has been identified as Dr N Vikas.

The arrested persons are Prathibha, a resident of New Mico Layout, and her friends Gautham, 27, and Sushil, 25. According to sources, another accused in the case, Surya, is at large.

07:45 (IST)20 Sep 2022
Bengaluru, Karnataka news live updates

Hi! Stay tuned as we bring you the latest news updates from all across Karnataka.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai felicitates Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in Bengaluru, September 18, 2022. (PTI)

Kidnappers posing as cops extort Rs 11 lakh from Bengaluru realty brokers: police

Five people have been arrested in Hyderabad for allegedly kidnapping two Bengaluru real estate brokers after posing as police officers and extorting Rs 11 lakh from them. The Bengaluru police on September 18 identified the arrested people as Prasad, Sathyanarayana (both from Hyderabad), Sridhar, Kiran More and Nagorav (all from Maharashtra), and said two more accused, Harish and Verma, were absconding.

Karnataka Congress chief Shivakumar appears before ED in Delhi

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here for questioning in a money laundering case.

The 60-year-old Congress leader reached the office of the federal agency at A P J Abdul Kalam Road around 12 noon and was seen entering the office after getting a pass made from the front office. He was accompanied by a few persons. Shivakumar was summoned by the ED last week. The Congress leader had said he was not aware of the case for which he has been asked to appear before the agency.

Damage caused by monsoon in Karnataka pegged at Rs 3,600 crore: CM

The monsoon this year caused a damage to the tune of Rs 3,600 crore to the crops, houses and infrastructure in Karnataka, news agency PTI quoted Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as saying on Monday. He said the State would claim Rs 1,645 crore from the Centre under the National Disaster Relief Fund.

“More than 10.06-lakh hectare of agricultural land and 42,048 houses were damaged in the flood. We had earlier estimated that the crop loss occurred in 5.8 lakh hectares but according to a broader estimate now, the loss happened in 10.06 lakh hectares till Sunday. We have estimated that Rs 1,550 crore will be required for the crop loss,” Bommai told the Karnataka Assembly.

