Bengaluru News Live Updates: Rajnath Singh to inaugurate annual defence startup event ‘Manthan’ today

An HAL fighter aircraft displayed during the inauguration of Aero India 2023, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (PTI)

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) might lose the chance to sell its Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas to Malaysia, said to the defence PSU’s top executives. Malaysia has shortlisted the Tejas for 16 aircraft but HAL is facing stiff competition from Korea. Meanwhile, Argentina and Egypt have exhibited their interest in the Tejas aircraft.

While speaking to the media at Aero India 2023, chairman and managing director, HAL, C B Ananthakrishnan said, “In Malaysia we were one of the shortlisted companies and we were hopeful of bagging a contract. But there is a slight setback in what we are hearing. Koreans are likely to get the order. We have not received anything in black and white. We are still making our attempts to push the product. Argentina and Egypt have shown interest. We have proposed 15 aircraft to Argentina and 20 to Egypt. We are to hear from them.”

The tail of HAL's fighter aircraft with a portrait of Lord Hanuman in a pose striking with his mace with a message 'The storm is coming' displayed during the inauguration of Aero India 2023, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, Feb. 13, 2023. (PTI)

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on Tuesday removed the picture of Lord Hanuman from ‘Hindustan Lead in Fighter Trainer (HLFT)-42, which was on display at the Aero India 2023 here.

The image with a slogan “The storm is coming” could be seen on the first day of Asia’s largest air show, which took off on Monday, on the vertical fin of the HLFT-42 at a static display.

“There used to be an HAL aircraft called HF-24 Marut (meaning wind). It was derived from it. There is nothing specific to derive from it (image of Lord Hanuman),” an official of the Bengaluru-headquartered HAL said.

Aishwarya, a participant, said, "Considering the statements which were made, we hope these postcards will give an important reminder." (Express photo)

Early on Tuesday afternoon, a group of concerned citizens arrived at Bengaluru’s General Post Office, with postcards in hand. They were members of the Reclaim Constitution project, an initiative aimed at taking constitution to the masses. They were sending postcards to Justice Victoria Gowri, who was recently appointed as an additional judge in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

The custom-made postcards featured art from the Constitution as well as excerpts from the Constituent Assembly debates, particularly a paragraph attributed to TT Krishnamachari during a debate on Article 25, which safeguards freedom of religion, amongst other rights.

Dr Meghana got into a cage armed with a gun and dart to sedate the leopard.

Dr Meghana Pemmaiah, a veterinarian who recently saved a leopard that had fallen inside a well in Karnataka, said: “I have been part of many rescue operations but this is the first time, I had to get down into a well sitting inside a cage to rescue a leopard. If I look back, sometimes I fear what could have happened if something had gone wrong.”

A one-year-old leopard had fallen into a well in Niddodi village, 35km from Mangaluru city, in Karnataka Sunday. More than two days had passed and the forest department was unable to rescue the animal as it was hiding in a small cavity inside the well. Thereafter, veterinarian couple Dr Meghana Pemmaiah and Dr Yashaswi Naravi, and experts Prithvi Salian and Nafisa Kousar along with forest officials decided to change their strategy to rescue the animal.