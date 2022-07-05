Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: State HC judge alleges threat for pulling up ACB officer; Gauri Lankesh was targeted by right-wing, casteist groups: sister in court

scorecardresearch
Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: The judge alleged that he was threatened with transfer for pulling up the additional director general of police (ADGP) of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB). Justice Sandesh made the remark while hearing the bail petition of former Bengaluru Urban tehsildar Mahesh PS, who was reportedly caught while accepting a bribe.

By: Express Web Desk
Updated: July 5, 2022 9:29:04 am
Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates:  Karnataka High Court judge HP Sandesh Monday alleged that he was threatened with transfer for pulling up the additional director general of police (ADGP) of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB). Justice Sandesh made the remark while hearing the bail petition of former Bengaluru Urban tehsildar Mahesh PS, who was reportedly caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh in May 2021.

In another update, Gauri Lankesh’s sister on Monday said that Gauri was targeted by right-wing and casteist groups for her writings and speeches against Hindutva. The slain journalist-activist’s sister, filmmaker and journalist Kavitha Lankesh, told a Bengaluru court as trial in the case that began on Monday. Kavitha, Lankesh’s younger sister, who is designated as the first court witness in the case, was the second person to provide evidence from the witness box on Monday. Lankesh, 55, was shot dead outside her home in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017.

Meanwhile in Bengaluru, despite Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) stating that the Idgah Maidan at Chamarajpet is not its property, the controversy surrounding its ownership has not died down. A residents’ forum has now called for a bandh on July 12 stating that the ground is for the public and not a Wakf Board property limited for Muslims to offer prayers.

09:29 (IST)05 Jul 2022
Heavy rains: Hoilday for schools in Dakshina Kannada 

Following heavy rainfall in the coastal region of Karnataka, Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has declared holiday for schools and colleges on Tuesday. 

The Udupi district administration announced a holiday for all anganwadis, schools, colleges on Tuesday in Hebri taluk.

KSNDMC in a statement said, "Widespread moderate to very heavy rains likely over Coastal Karnataka districts and widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains likely over Malnad districts and scattered -widespread very light-moderate rains likely over NIK and SIK districts."

09:25 (IST)05 Jul 2022
FIR against 11 accused for shooting reels in prison

An FIR has been registered against 11 persons, who were accused in the murder of Bajrang Dal member Harsha, for making video reels inside the highly secured Parappana agrahara Bengaluru central prison.

The accused was also seen talking to their associates.  

The Karnataka government has ordered a probe.

09:17 (IST)05 Jul 2022
ACB registers DA case against Congress MLA

ACB on Tuesday registered a case of Disproportionate Assets against Zameer Ahmed Khan, congress MLA on the basis of the report of the Enforcement Directorate and has conducted a raid at five places.

The five places, include, residence of Zameer Ahmed Khan, MLA of the contonment railway zone. His flat at silver Oak Apartment, Guest house at sadashivnagar, G K Associates office at Banashankari and the National Travels office in kalasipalya.

ACB  teams are verifying the documents and an investigation is on.

09:12 (IST)05 Jul 2022
Welcome to today's blog!

Good morning! Welcome to today's live blog. We bring to you the latest updates from across Bengaluru and Karnataka today. Stay tuned.

Other news stories from Bengaluru, Karnataka, include: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials in Karnataka arrested IAS officer J Manjunath after the high court pulled up the agency on Monday for “protecting” the officer despite two of his subordinates having allegedly been caught taking a Rs 5-lakh bribe in return for a favourable order from him. Manjunath was the deputy commissioner of Bengaluru Urban district before being transferred as director of the Integrated Child Protection Scheme recently. Read more.

The Karnataka Forest Department staff tranquilised and captured a 10-year-old tigress on the outskirts of Gopalswamy Betta under Bandipur Tiger Reserve Sunday. The tigress is to be sent to a rehabilitation centre in Mysuru.

The Karnataka Police have booked an unidentified man who allegedly sought tourist arrangements in the Chamarajanagar district of the state by claiming to be a retired Gujarat Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer working in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Chamarajnagar deputy commissioner (DC) Charulatha Somal filed the police complaint after receiving a call on June 27 from a man who identified himself as “Rao” from the PMO and sought arrangements for the travel of his family to tourist spots in the district. Read more.

