Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: State HC judge alleges threat for pulling up ACB officer; Gauri Lankesh was targeted by right-wing, casteist groups: sister in court

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: Karnataka High Court judge HP Sandesh Monday alleged that he was threatened with transfer for pulling up the additional director general of police (ADGP) of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB). Justice Sandesh made the remark while hearing the bail petition of former Bengaluru Urban tehsildar Mahesh PS, who was reportedly caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh in May 2021.

In another update, Gauri Lankesh’s sister on Monday said that Gauri was targeted by right-wing and casteist groups for her writings and speeches against Hindutva. The slain journalist-activist’s sister, filmmaker and journalist Kavitha Lankesh, told a Bengaluru court as trial in the case that began on Monday. Kavitha, Lankesh’s younger sister, who is designated as the first court witness in the case, was the second person to provide evidence from the witness box on Monday. Lankesh, 55, was shot dead outside her home in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017.

Meanwhile in Bengaluru, despite Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) stating that the Idgah Maidan at Chamarajpet is not its property, the controversy surrounding its ownership has not died down. A residents’ forum has now called for a bandh on July 12 stating that the ground is for the public and not a Wakf Board property limited for Muslims to offer prayers.