Bengaluru News Live Updates: Smriti Irani attacks ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra; Karnataka CID arrests Mantri Developers head Sushil Mantri

Bengaluru, Karnataka News Live Updates: Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Union minister Smriti Irani has said that he should first know who dared to break the country and that he was walking with people who chanted “anti-India” slogans, indirectly referring to Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar.“Rahul Gandhi is on the way to uniting India but he should first answer who dared to break the country. You allow a person who had shouted the slogan ‘Bharat Tere Tukde Honge, Insha Allah‘, to be a member of your party,” Irani said while attending the BJP’s ‘Jana Spandana’ programme at Doddaballapur, 40 km away from Bengaluru Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested Saturday Sushil Mantri, the director of Mantri Developers, in a money laundering case in which his firm is accused of cheating home buyers. Sources in the CID said that Mantri was handed over in judicial custody till September 12. Mantri was accused by buyers that he had swindled their money and FIRs were registered in Bengaluru. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had initiated a probe in March this year, arrested him in June but he got bail later.

In other news, Karnataka on Saturday reported 589 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the cumulative infections and fatalities to 40,58,178 and 40,216 respectively, the Health department said. The day also saw 478 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 40,13,541, according to a health bulletin. Active cases stood at 4,379, the bulletin said. (PTI)