scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022
Live now

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Smriti Irani attacks ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra; Karnataka CID arrests Mantri Developers head Sushil Mantri

Bengaluru, Karnataka News Live Updates, September 11, 2022: As Karnataka reports 589 COVID-19 cases, one death on Saturday, Here's the top news from across Karnataka -- Karnataka CID arrests Mantri Developers head Sushil Mantri; and more

By: Express Web Desk
Bengaluru | Updated: September 11, 2022 9:46:54 am
Bengaluru News | Karnataka News | Bengaluru, Karnataka NewsBengaluru News Live: Smriti Irani attended BJP’s ‘Jana Spandana’ programme at Doddaballapur, 40 km away from Bengaluru Saturday.

Bengaluru, Karnataka News Live Updates: Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Union minister Smriti Irani has said that he should first know who dared to break the country and that he was walking with people who chanted “anti-India” slogans, indirectly referring to Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar.“Rahul Gandhi is on the way to uniting India but he should first answer who dared to break the country. You allow a person who had shouted the slogan ‘Bharat Tere Tukde Honge, Insha Allah‘, to be a member of your party,” Irani said while attending the BJP’s ‘Jana Spandana’ programme at Doddaballapur, 40 km away from Bengaluru Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested Saturday Sushil Mantri, the director of Mantri Developers, in a money laundering case in which his firm is accused of cheating home buyers. Sources in the CID said that Mantri was handed over in judicial custody till September 12. Mantri was accused by buyers that he had swindled their money and FIRs were registered in Bengaluru. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had initiated a probe in March this year, arrested him in June but he got bail later.

In other news, Karnataka on Saturday reported 589 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the cumulative infections and fatalities to 40,58,178 and 40,216 respectively, the Health department said. The day also saw 478 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 40,13,541, according to a health bulletin. Active cases stood at 4,379, the bulletin said. (PTI)

Live Blog

Bengaluru, Karnataka News Live Updates: Follow this space for the latest headlines from across Karnataka.

09:40 (IST)11 Sep 2022
Unsung Heroes: Teacher takes on social evils to spread education in a backward region in Karnataka

With the education scene in Karnataka getting clouded by politics and propaganda, teachers like TP Umesh, 41, come as a sigh of relief. Hailing from Amritpur, a village in Holalkere taluk of Chitradurga district, Umesh describes himself as a teacher who is “never on a holiday”.

With 12 years of teaching experience, Umesh is one of the 44 recipients who received the National Award to Teachers from President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on September 5, 2022.

Umesh has been integral in the upliftment of not just his students but also his village as a whole. From taking on issues such as girl child marriage to child labour, Umesh has made several efforts to curb problems hampering the development of children. Read More

09:34 (IST)11 Sep 2022
Karnataka weather | Thunderstorm with moderate spells of rain over districts of Karnataka: IMD

The India Meteorological Department forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning with moderate to light spells of rain over Bidar, Kalburgi, Belagavi, Haveri and Uttara Kannada districts of Karnataka. 

The British royal family’s Queen Elizabeth II on her first visit to India in 1961 had planted a sapling of a Christmas tree in Bengaluru’s iconic Lal Bagh. After over 60 years, the tree stands 60 feet tall at the garden.

After 61 years, tree planted by Queen Elizabeth in Bengaluru stands 60 feet tall

On February 21, 1961, Queen Elizabeth visited several places in Bengaluru, including Lal Bagh. The Queen then stayed at Nandi Hills, 60 km from Bengaluru. She received a grand welcome from then governor and Mysuru state king Jayachamaraja Wodeyar. He was also accompanied by then chief minister B D Jatti and several other officials.

She then visited Lal Bagh where she planted a Christmas tree (cook pine) to commemorate her visit to the iconic garden built by Mysuru ruler Hyder Ali in 1760. Jagadeesh M, joint director (parks and garden), horticulture department, said it has been recorded that Queen Elizabeth enjoyed her visit to Lal Bagh and also planted a sapling.

 

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 11-09-2022 at 09:26:02 am