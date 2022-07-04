Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: Yashwant Sinha: BJP govt in Karnataka trying to communalise school curriculum

The presidential candidate for the opposition also welcomed the statement of the Chief Justice of India that the judiciary is answerable only to the Constitution. (PTI)

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: The opposition candidate for the presidential polls, former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, Sunday said that the BJP government in Karnataka was attempting to communalise the school curriculum in the state. He said, “the government in Karnataka is “attempting to communalise the minds of the young generation by introducing a new school curriculum coloured by the ruling party’s ideological agenda.”

Days after Maharashtra political crisis, opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha Sunday said he will not hesitate to restrain the Centre from destabilising state governments run by Opposition parties. He said, “I shall have no hesitation to restrain the central government if it in any way aids and abets outrageously undemocratic practices like ‘Operation Kamal’.

In other news, after organising a three-day EV Expo at the Palace ground in Bengaluru, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) Sunday said it has decided to hold another EV Expo in tier-two cities in Karnataka.