Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: Yashwant Sinha: BJP govt in Karnataka trying to communalise school curriculum

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: The opposition candidate for the presidential polls, former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, Sunday said that the BJP government in Karnataka was attempting to communalise the school curriculum in the state. He said, “the government in Karnataka is “attempting to communalise the minds of the young generation by introducing a new school curriculum coloured by the ruling party’s ideological agenda.”
Days after Maharashtra political crisis, opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha Sunday said he will not hesitate to restrain the Centre from destabilising state governments run by Opposition parties. He said, “I shall have no hesitation to restrain the central government if it in any way aids and abets outrageously undemocratic practices like ‘Operation Kamal’.
In other news, after organising a three-day EV Expo at the Palace ground in Bengaluru, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) Sunday said it has decided to hold another EV Expo in tier-two cities in Karnataka.
According to Indian Meteorological Centre, Bangalore, the city will have a generally cloudy sky. One or two spells of Rain or Thundershowers are likely. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 27 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.
The temperature at Bengaluru International Airport will be a degree higher than in the city.