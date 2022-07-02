Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: Energy minister Sunil Kumar inaugurates EV rally; Single-use plastic ban from today; City’s DC shunted

The EV rally that was organised in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: As part of EV Abhiyaan to promote EVs, Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar flagged off an EV rally in Bengaluru on Saturday. The minister himself drove an electric vehicle from Vidhana Soudha to Chamara Vajara hall at Palace Ground along with BESCOM MD P Rajendra Cholan and other officials.

Adhering to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change order banning the use of single-use plastic from today, July 2, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board said Thursday that the district administrations had been directed to enforce the ban in the state.

Meanwhile on Saturday — a day after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) interrogated Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath in a corruption case, the state government on Friday shunted him as director of the Integrated Child Protection Scheme. In May last year, two of Manjunath’s staff were arrested while allegedly receiving Rs 5 lakh as bribe to get a favourable order from the DC court.