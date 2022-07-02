scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: Energy minister Sunil Kumar inaugurates EV rally; Single-use plastic ban from today; City’s DC shunted

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: The minister himself drove an electric vehicle from Vidhana Soudha to Chamara Vajara hall at Palace Ground along with BESCOM MD P Rajendra Cholan and other officials.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: July 2, 2022 12:30:33 pm
The EV rally that was organised in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: As part of EV Abhiyaan to promote EVs, Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar flagged off an EV rally in Bengaluru on Saturday. The minister himself drove an electric vehicle from Vidhana Soudha to Chamara Vajara hall at Palace Ground along with BESCOM MD P Rajendra Cholan and other officials.

Adhering to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change order banning the use of single-use plastic from today, July 2, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board said Thursday that the district administrations had been directed to enforce the ban in the state.

More from Bangalore

Meanwhile on Saturday — a day after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) interrogated Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath in a corruption case, the state government on Friday shunted him as director of the Integrated Child Protection Scheme. In May last year, two of Manjunath’s staff were arrested while allegedly receiving Rs 5 lakh as bribe to get a favourable order from the DC court.

Live Blog

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: Single-use plastic ban in Karnataka from today; City's DC shunted; Karnataka sanitation workers strike seeking permanent jobs, better working conditions, CM responds and more

12:20 (IST)02 Jul 2022
30 EVs participate in the rally

Around 30 EVs including electric scooter, tractors participated in the rally. 

To create awareness among the public, the state government has organised the one week EV Abhiyaan.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Sunil Kumar inaugurated the three-day EV expo on Friday, organised by BESCOM. 'The government has been encouraging to establish EV charging stations, battery productions units and other ev related activities in the state,' said Sunil Kumar while flagging off the rally.

11:09 (IST)02 Jul 2022
Karnataka sanitation workers strike seeking permanent jobs continue, CM says 'will address the problem'

Nearly 5,000 pourakarmikas, or sanitation workers, from the 198 wards in the Bengaluru corporation gathered at Freedom Park on Friday demanding the government make them permanent employees with a fixed salary.

Karnataka| State govt will regularise services of Pourakarmikas working on direct payment. We've agreed to extend social security, medical service, assistance for Edu of children of Pourakarmikas. Necessary rules to be formulated during next assembly session: CM Basavaraj Bommai pic.twitter.com/vGA6hS6El9— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022

While the indefinite protest of Pourakarmikas has continued on Saturday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he will address the problems on 'humanitarian grounds'. We have decided to form a legislature panel. In principle we have agreed to recruitment, in another three months, how it has to be rolled out will be decided. 

11:04 (IST)02 Jul 2022
Mysore University employee found dead on day of retirement

An employee of the University of Mysore (UoM) was discovered dead with his throat slit in Mysuru on Thursday, the day of his retirement, the police said.

Officers identified the victim as Krishnegowda (60), a group D worker at a PG department. He was found lying in a pool of blood at Bhothal ground in Vidyaranyapuram police station boundaries in the city, they added. Read more

11:02 (IST)02 Jul 2022
Karnataka electric vehicles exhibition begins in Bengaluru with more than 100 stalls

The Karnataka government’s electric vehicles exhibition was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday.

The EV Abhiyaana will be held at Chamara Vajra, Palace Grounds, in Bengaluru till Sunday, according to the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom), the nodal agency to organise the exhibition in the city.

Speaking at the event, Bommai said, “The cost of electric vehicles should be affordable for the common man. Then only its usage could see an increase. The manufacturers should focus more on this aspect. The battery and the motor are the main parts of an eclectic vehicle. It is a matter of pride that they are being produced within the country under the ‘Atma Nirbhar’ mission.” Read more.

10:43 (IST)02 Jul 2022
Government school teacher booked for selling Toor daal meant for mid-day meals

The Mandya district police in Karnataka on Saturday booked a case against a government school teacher who allegedly sold Toor dal that was meant for school children.

According to police, the accused teacher is Rajegowda who worked as headmaster in Maregowdana halli village government school. 

A video of him selling two bags of Toor dal went viral. Later the education department issued a notice to the teacher.The police have registered a case under IPC 403 and 409.

10:31 (IST)02 Jul 2022
Bengaluru weather update: July 2

The Meteorological Centre in Bengaluru has predicted light spells of rain/thundershowers in the city today.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in Bengaluru is likely to be around 29 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. For the next 48 hours the weather is likely to be cloudy with moderate rain/thundershowers. 

09:40 (IST)02 Jul 2022
Day after ACB questions him in a corruption case, Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner shunted

A day after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) interrogated Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath in a corruption case, the state government on Friday shunted him as director of the Integrated Child Protection Scheme.J ManjunathIn May last year, two of Manjunath’s staff were arrested while allegedly receiving Rs 5 lakh as bribe to get a favourable order from the DC court.On Friday, the state government gave Sangappa, chief executive officer (CEO) of Bengaluru Urban Zilla Panchayat, the additional charge of Bengaluru Urban deputy commissioner.

Manjunath’s transfer came after the Karnataka High Court recently took the ACB to task for not interrogating the IAS officer. Following this, ACB officials had questioned Manjunath on Thursday. Read more

In March 2016, Karnataka became the first state in the country to ban single-use plastic item. The environment ministry on August 12, 2021 stated that single-use plastic products would be banned from July 1, 2022. The Central Pollution Control Board in February conveyed the ministry’s stand to all state pollution control boards. On June 22, the finance ministry directed all the chief commissioners of the customs department to sensitise their officers to the ban.

 

 

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.