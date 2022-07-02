Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: Energy minister Sunil Kumar inaugurates EV rally; Single-use plastic ban from today; City’s DC shunted

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: As part of EV Abhiyaan to promote EVs, Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar flagged off an EV rally in Bengaluru on Saturday. The minister himself drove an electric vehicle from Vidhana Soudha to Chamara Vajara hall at Palace Ground along with BESCOM MD P Rajendra Cholan and other officials.
Adhering to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change order banning the use of single-use plastic from today, July 2, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board said Thursday that the district administrations had been directed to enforce the ban in the state.
Meanwhile on Saturday — a day after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) interrogated Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath in a corruption case, the state government on Friday shunted him as director of the Integrated Child Protection Scheme. In May last year, two of Manjunath’s staff were arrested while allegedly receiving Rs 5 lakh as bribe to get a favourable order from the DC court.
Around 30 EVs including electric scooter, tractors participated in the rally.
To create awareness among the public, the state government has organised the one week EV Abhiyaan.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Sunil Kumar inaugurated the three-day EV expo on Friday, organised by BESCOM. 'The government has been encouraging to establish EV charging stations, battery productions units and other ev related activities in the state,' said Sunil Kumar while flagging off the rally.
Nearly 5,000 pourakarmikas, or sanitation workers, from the 198 wards in the Bengaluru corporation gathered at Freedom Park on Friday demanding the government make them permanent employees with a fixed salary.
Karnataka| State govt will regularise services of Pourakarmikas working on direct payment. We've agreed to extend social security, medical service, assistance for Edu of children of Pourakarmikas. Necessary rules to be formulated during next assembly session: CM Basavaraj Bommai pic.twitter.com/vGA6hS6El9— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022
While the indefinite protest of Pourakarmikas has continued on Saturday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he will address the problems on 'humanitarian grounds'. We have decided to form a legislature panel. In principle we have agreed to recruitment, in another three months, how it has to be rolled out will be decided.
An employee of the University of Mysore (UoM) was discovered dead with his throat slit in Mysuru on Thursday, the day of his retirement, the police said.
Officers identified the victim as Krishnegowda (60), a group D worker at a PG department. He was found lying in a pool of blood at Bhothal ground in Vidyaranyapuram police station boundaries in the city, they added. Read more
The Karnataka government’s electric vehicles exhibition was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday.
The EV Abhiyaana will be held at Chamara Vajra, Palace Grounds, in Bengaluru till Sunday, according to the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom), the nodal agency to organise the exhibition in the city.
Speaking at the event, Bommai said, “The cost of electric vehicles should be affordable for the common man. Then only its usage could see an increase. The manufacturers should focus more on this aspect. The battery and the motor are the main parts of an eclectic vehicle. It is a matter of pride that they are being produced within the country under the ‘Atma Nirbhar’ mission.” Read more.
The Mandya district police in Karnataka on Saturday booked a case against a government school teacher who allegedly sold Toor dal that was meant for school children.
According to police, the accused teacher is Rajegowda who worked as headmaster in Maregowdana halli village government school.
A video of him selling two bags of Toor dal went viral. Later the education department issued a notice to the teacher.The police have registered a case under IPC 403 and 409.
The Meteorological Centre in Bengaluru has predicted light spells of rain/thundershowers in the city today.
The maximum and minimum temperatures in Bengaluru is likely to be around 29 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. For the next 48 hours the weather is likely to be cloudy with moderate rain/thundershowers.
A day after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) interrogated Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath in a corruption case, the state government on Friday shunted him as director of the Integrated Child Protection Scheme.J ManjunathIn May last year, two of Manjunath’s staff were arrested while allegedly receiving Rs 5 lakh as bribe to get a favourable order from the DC court.On Friday, the state government gave Sangappa, chief executive officer (CEO) of Bengaluru Urban Zilla Panchayat, the additional charge of Bengaluru Urban deputy commissioner.
Manjunath’s transfer came after the Karnataka High Court recently took the ACB to task for not interrogating the IAS officer. Following this, ACB officials had questioned Manjunath on Thursday. Read more