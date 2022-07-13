Bengaluru, Karnataka News Live Updates: SC agrees to hear next week pleas challenging Karnataka HC verdict refusing to lift ban on hijab in educational institutions

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates, July 12: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear next week a batch of pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict refusing to lift the ban on hijab in educational institutions of the state. A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of lawyer Prashant Bhushan that the matters were filed long back but were yet to be listed for hearing. (PTI)

In other news, the Karnataka government is with the people at this hour of crisis when many parts of the state are reeling under floods, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday. District in-charge ministers have involved themselves in relief works taking everyone into confidence, said Bommai, who has embarked on a tour of the rain-affected districts.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday warned action against illegal activities taking place inside the Bengaluru Central Jail saying that those involved in such activities will face consequences. Jnanendra’s warning came after the accused in right-wing activist Harsha’s murder case in Shivamogga made a video call to their relatives from inside the prison recently. The video went viral showing serious lapses inside the prison.