Bengaluru, Karnataka News Live Updates: SC agrees to hear next week pleas challenging Karnataka HC verdict refusing to lift ban on hijab in educational institutions

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates, July 12: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear next week a batch of pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict refusing to lift the ban on hijab in educational institutions of the state. A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of lawyer Prashant Bhushan that the matters were filed long back but were yet to be listed for hearing. (PTI)
In other news, the Karnataka government is with the people at this hour of crisis when many parts of the state are reeling under floods, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday. District in-charge ministers have involved themselves in relief works taking everyone into confidence, said Bommai, who has embarked on a tour of the rain-affected districts.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday warned action against illegal activities taking place inside the Bengaluru Central Jail saying that those involved in such activities will face consequences. Jnanendra’s warning came after the accused in right-wing activist Harsha’s murder case in Shivamogga made a video call to their relatives from inside the prison recently. The video went viral showing serious lapses inside the prison.
Kannada actor Shivaranjan Bolannavar escaped unhurt when unknown assailants fired three rounds at him near his residence in Bailhongal and fled, police said on Wednesday.
"The actor was the target, but he is safe. A hunt is on for the assailants," a police officer told PTI.
He said the actor had gone to visit his parents in Bailhongal on Tuesday night.
To give an opportunity to new faces, ahead of the 2023 assembly elections in Karnataka, the State government has cancelled nominated heads of government-owned boards, corporations and authorities.
The Chief Secretary's office issued an order to Additional Chief Secretaries and Secretaries of 22 departments asking them to cancel nominated heads of 52 boards and corporations, following the direction of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday.
Regarding this Bommai said that the decision was taken at the state BJP core committee meeting about six months ago. "BJP leaders heading boards and corporations for more than one-and-a-half years soon have to make way for others, this has been decided at the BJP’s core committee meeting held six months ago," Bommai said.
"A new list of people will be prepared soon since we have to give an opportunity to others also," he added.
Seven illegal Bangladeshi migrants who were working in a factory in a village in the neighbouring Ramanagara district with fake addresses have been arrested, police said.
These migrants had come to India and got a job through a Tamil Nadu- based agent, police added. They said these Bangladeshis were working in a factory in Basavanapura in the district.
The migrants also possessed Aadhaar cards with fake addresses showing that they were natives of Odisha and Bengal, Assam, police said. They have been arrested and the process to send them back to their country has been initiated. (PTI)
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday insisted upon stopping religious conversion saying that it separates individuals from their roots.
Bhagwat was addressing the seers of the Dalit and Backward Classes communities during an event organised at Sri Shivasharan Madarachannaiah Gurupeetha in Chitradurga.
"Religious conversion leads to separatism. Conversion separates one from the roots. Hence, we should strive to stop religious conversion," the RSS Sarsangh Chalak was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the outfit. (PTI)
A special court in Bengaluru for National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases has rejected bail pleas of two persons from the city who were arrested in 2020 under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
The two - Zabiulla (25) and Sayed Fasiur Rehman (38)- along with 20 others, were arrested in 2020, and are alleged to have been involved with the terrorist organisation IS and planning terror activities in India.
The two accused had approached the court for bail by contending that since no charge sheet was filed against them under Section 15 of the Act, the allegations against them had to be dropped. (PTI)
A team of researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has developed a technology to produce green hydrogen from biomass, the institute said Tuesday.
S Dasappa, Professor at the Centre for Sustainable Technologies and chairman of the Interdisciplinary Centre for Energy Research at IISc, who also led the team, said India uses nearly 50 lakh tonne of hydrogen for various processes in different sectors and the hydrogen market is expected to grow substantially in the coming years.
“But most of the hydrogen we currently use comes from fossil fuels through a process called steam methane reforming route. Now, we have found a way to extract green hydrogen from biomass, a renewable energy source,” he said. Read more
Monsoon tourism has picked up in Karnataka, especially at Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) dam in Mandya district and Jog falls in Shivamogga district, where hundreds of tourists have been thronging to over the last few days.
According to tourism department officials, since rains started in the Malnad region, tourists have been going to the rain-soaked lush mountains in the Western Ghats to watch waterfalls, especially the Jog falls. “This year, though the monsoon has begun, it has not yet been heavy and that is a major reason for an increase in the footfall of visitors so far,” a tourism department official told The Indian Express. Read more
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has sanctioned Rs 42 crore for the development of the first prototype of the High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (HAPS), a part of HAL’s Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) programme that is a combination of manned and unmanned systems.
Speaking to The Indian Express, R Madhavan, chairman and managing director of HAL, said: “CATS programme is going on. The board has approved the money for it. We are very ahead as far as the development of HAPS is concerned. The project was started as part of our unmanned drone warfare programme called Combined Air Teaming System (CATS) programme. The three components of the CATS system include CATS Warrior, Alpha-S, HAPS and CATS Hunter. The integration of the whole system will take place in two and a half years down the line.” Read more
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday warned action against illegal activities taking place inside the Bengaluru Central Jail saying that those involved in such activities will face consequences.
Jnanendra's warning came after the accused in right-wing activist Harsha's murder case in Shivamogga made a video call to their relatives from inside the prison recently. The video went viral showing serious lapses inside the prison.
"We will not tolerate any illegal activities inside the prison. We will take stringent action against those involved in it," Jnanendra was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his office. (PTI)
The Karnataka government is with the people at this hour of crisis when many parts of the state are reeling under floods, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday.
District in-charge ministers have involved themselves in relief works taking everyone into confidence, said Bommai, who has embarked on a tour of the rain-affected districts.
Ministers S Angara in Udupi, V Sunil Kumar in Mangaluru (Dakshina Kannada district), Kota Srinivas Poojary in Uttara Kannada and S T Somashekar in Mysuru have already visited flood-hit areas to take stock of the situation. Revenue Minister R Ashoka has just returned from his visit to Kodagu. The entire government is engaged in it, the Chief Minister said. (PTI)
The Karnataka government on Tuesday cancelled nomination of heads to a number of boards, corporations and authorities in the state, following the orders of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, to make way for fresh faces, ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.
Nominations of a total 52 BJP leaders and functionaries, who were holding the position of Chairmen of various boards, corporations and authorities has been cancelled, as per the note issued by the Chief Secretary's office.
According to sources, the list of new people to be nominated as heads of these bodies is ready, and is likely to be out very soon. (PTI)
The bandh called by the citizens forum and other organisations in the city's Chamarajpet, demanding to declare 2.10 acre 'Idgah Maidan' as a property of the civic body and to save it as a playground, evoked a mixed response on Tuesday.
Most of the shops surrounding Idgah Maidan remained closed, except for a few ones like those involved in medical and other emergency services. Closed shops had a sticker supporting the bandh on their doors or shutters.
However, shops and establishments in Chamarajpet, beyond the close vicinity of the Idgah Maidan by and large functioned as usual and vehicles were also plying on the road normally. Many schools and educational institutions in the vicinity were shut. (PTI)
The probe into the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam has revealed that BJP leader and school owner Divya Hagaragi took Rs 25 lakh from each candidate to rig the OMR sheet but paid Rs 4,000 to the staff who did it, investigators said.
The 1,900-page chargesheet filed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has mentioned that the question paper was leaked by the school staff and the headmaster and they ticked the answer sheets on behalf of the students after the examination. The examination for 545 posts of police sub-inspector was held on 3 October, 2021, and around 54,041 students appeared for it. Notably, additional director general of police (ADGP) Amrit Paul (presently suspended) has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the scam. Read more
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has sanctioned Rs 42 crore for the development of the first prototype of the High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (HAPS), a part of HAL’s Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) programme that is a combination of manned and unmanned systems.
Speaking to The Indian Express, R Madhavan, chairman and managing director of HAL, said: “CATS programme is going on. The board has approved the money for it. We are very ahead as far as the development of HAPS is concerned. The project was started as part of our unmanned drone warfare programme called Combined Air Teaming System (CATS) programme. The three components of the CATS system include CATS Warrior, Alpha-S, HAPS and CATS Hunter. The integration of the whole system will take place in two and a half years down the line.” Read more
In the last five years, there were 32 fish kill incidents in Bengaluru due to pollution in the city’s lakes, and of these, eight incidents took place in the last seven months. These findings were a part of a report submitted by non-profit ActionAid Association to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday.
The report also mentioned that the fish kill incidents allegedly went unnoticed by the KSPCB. “In an RTI application to the KSPCB, seeking information on fish kill (incidents), we received a reply from Bommanahalli Regional office vide letter dated on 1st July 2022. It said that there was no fish kill recorded for the period 2017-2022 in their limits,” the report said, adding that seven such incidents had taken place in lakes in the Bommanahalli Regional office’s limits. The KSPCB chairman did not respond to calls. Read more
Governor of Karnataka and chancellor of Bangalore University Thaawarchand Ghelot on Monday appointed Dr Jayakara SM, principal and head of the department of prosthodontics at Maruthi College of Dental Sciences & Research Centre as the vice chancellor of Bangalore University for a period of four years
This comes after Dr Venugopal KR, former vice chancellor, ended his tenure on June 12. However, Dr Cynthia Menezes, professor, department of management studies (Canara Bank School of Management Studies) was appointed as acting VC until a regular VC was appointed. Read more
The Bengaluru police on Tuesday detained right-wing Hindu activists who entered the Idgarh Maidan as part of a bandh called by the Chamarajpet Citizens' Federation claiming that the ground is for the public and not a Wakf Board property limited to Muslims to offer prayers.
The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) on Tuesday said that it has serviced as many as 27,787 transformers in its jurisdiction in two months.
BESCOM had taken up transformers’ maintenance abhiyaan on May 5, 2022, across its jurisdiction of eight districts. Transformers under repair, oil leakage, grounding issue were a few among the other issues identified in transformers. The service was carried out following instruction from Energy minister V Sunil Kumar.
Following allegations of corruption inside the central prison and the recent social media posts from inside barracks of accused Hindu activist Harsha's murder came to the fore, the Karnataka Home minister paid a surprise visit to the Parapana Agrahara prison on Tuesday.
A BCom graduate who took lessons from a fellow prisoner in Andhra Pradesh and watched YouTube videos to steal cars was arrested by the Bengaluru police on Monday, officers said.
The police identified the accused as Arun Kumar (32), a native of Mulabagilu taluk in Karnataka’s Kolar district. He was previously arrested in a dacoity case. According to the police, Kumar was lodged at Madanapalli sub-jail in Andhra Pradesh where he got acquainted with a fellow inmate Rakesh who told him about an auto diagnostic tool that helps to break car locks. Read more