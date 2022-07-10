scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 10, 2022
Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: Flood hits 13 districts in state, CM oversees relief operations

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates today, July 10: "Rs 735 crore has been made available with the deputy commissioners to take up rescue and relief operations. More rains have been forecast over the next three to four days and precautionary measures need to be taken to prevent any loss," CM said. 

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
July 10, 2022 8:21:20 am
More rains have been forecast over the next three to four days and precautionary measures need to be taken to prevent loss of life and property. (File photo)

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates today, July 10: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a video conference on Friday with the deputy commissioners of 13 districts affected by incessant rain and floods. Since June 1, as many as 12 people have lost their lives in the state and reported livestock deaths have gone up to 65.

A sum of Rs 735 crore has been made available with the deputy commissioners to take up rescue and relief operations, Bommai said. More rains have been forecast over the next three to four days and precautionary measures need to be taken to prevent loss of life and property, he added.

In another update, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said the government has taken all measures to rescue pilgrims from Karnataka who are on Amarnath Yatra after a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir claimed the lives of at least 15 pilgrims. According to initial reports, more than 100 people from the state are participating in the pilgrimage. Read more

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: Flood hits 13 districts in state, CM oversees relief operations; CM assures rescue of all Amarnath pilgrims who are stranded and more; Watch this space for all latest updates from Bengaluru, Karnataka

Speaking to reporters Chief Minister Bommai said on Saturday, “Kannadigas from the state who are on Amarnath Yatra are safe. There is no report of any untoward incidents related to Kannadigas. We are in contact with the Jammu and Kashmir government and the Union government.”

“We have launched a helpline for the purpose. Already about 15-20 Yatris have contacted us seeking help and providing information about their current location. Rescue operation will be launched immediately to bring them back. Officials of the Union government, BSF and ITBP are engaged in the rescue operations,” the chief minister said, adding that the state chief secretary was in touch with the Union government.

In other news, as many as 541 private PU (Pre-university) colleges in Karnataka, including 166 colleges in Bengaluru district, have registered zero admissions in the past three academic years starting from 2019.

About 61 PU colleges in Bengaluru North, 93 colleges in Bengaluru South and 12 colleges in Bengaluru Rural registered zero admissions for the academic years 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.

READ | 541 private PU colleges see zero admissions for 3 years in Karnataka

