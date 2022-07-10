Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: Flood hits 13 districts in state, CM oversees relief operations

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates today, July 10: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a video conference on Friday with the deputy commissioners of 13 districts affected by incessant rain and floods. Since June 1, as many as 12 people have lost their lives in the state and reported livestock deaths have gone up to 65.
A sum of Rs 735 crore has been made available with the deputy commissioners to take up rescue and relief operations, Bommai said. More rains have been forecast over the next three to four days and precautionary measures need to be taken to prevent loss of life and property, he added.
In another update, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said the government has taken all measures to rescue pilgrims from Karnataka who are on Amarnath Yatra after a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir claimed the lives of at least 15 pilgrims. According to initial reports, more than 100 people from the state are participating in the pilgrimage. Read more