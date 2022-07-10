Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: Flood hits 13 districts in state, CM oversees relief operations

Speaking to reporters Chief Minister Bommai said on Saturday, “Kannadigas from the state who are on Amarnath Yatra are safe. There is no report of any untoward incidents related to Kannadigas. We are in contact with the Jammu and Kashmir government and the Union government.”

“We have launched a helpline for the purpose. Already about 15-20 Yatris have contacted us seeking help and providing information about their current location. Rescue operation will be launched immediately to bring them back. Officials of the Union government, BSF and ITBP are engaged in the rescue operations,” the chief minister said, adding that the state chief secretary was in touch with the Union government.

In other news, as many as 541 private PU (Pre-university) colleges in Karnataka, including 166 colleges in Bengaluru district, have registered zero admissions in the past three academic years starting from 2019.

About 61 PU colleges in Bengaluru North, 93 colleges in Bengaluru South and 12 colleges in Bengaluru Rural registered zero admissions for the academic years 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.

