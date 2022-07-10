Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: Flood hits 13 districts in state, CM oversees relief operations

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates today, July 10: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a video conference on Friday with the deputy commissioners of 13 districts affected by incessant rain and floods. Since June 1, as many as 12 people have lost their lives in the state and reported livestock deaths have gone up to 65.
A sum of Rs 735 crore has been made available with the deputy commissioners to take up rescue and relief operations, Bommai said. More rains have been forecast over the next three to four days and precautionary measures need to be taken to prevent loss of life and property, he added.
In another update, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said the government has taken all measures to rescue pilgrims from Karnataka who are on Amarnath Yatra after a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir claimed the lives of at least 15 pilgrims. According to initial reports, more than 100 people from the state are participating in the pilgrimage. Read more
The Bengaluru Meteorological center on Sunday predicted that the weather in Bengaluru and its neighbouring districts would be generally cloudy. A few spells of light rain very likely. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 25 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.
The city recorded 25.4 degrees Celcius as maximum temperature and 20.0 as minimum as of 8 30 am on Sunday.
The city recorded 15.4 mm of rainfall.
Karnataka Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar on Saturday said the State government has saved Rs 500 crore by transferring its power from the Kudgi plant to Punjab.
In a series of tweets, he said following the Central government's approval, the transfer of power has been successfully carried out over the past 20 days, under the National Resources Exchange Agreement Policy.
'Energy Department has succeeded in saving around Rs 500 crore of fixed tariff by transferring the power allocated to the State from Kudgi Power Plant to the State of Punjab,' Kumar said.
He said the Energy Department had sent a letter to the Centre requesting it to allow the State exchange its share from Kudgi Power Plant with other States, as it had foreseen the redundancy of the power allocated to it from the plant, during the monsoon in Karnataka.
'Since issues such as this one was not a priority of the previous State government, the State had to unnecessarily bear the burden of fixed generation tariff,' he alleged. (PTI)
Due to paucity of funds, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is unable to meet the deadlines of lake restoration projects and reeling under crisis due to this is one such waterbody that is in desperate need of attention — the Seegehalli Lake. The work to construct a sewage treatment plant (STP) and a new walkway around the Seegehalli Lake, which is spread over an area of 31.13 acre, is moving at a snail’s pace. Read more
