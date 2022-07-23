Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: ‘Made enough in the name of Gandhis’: Karnataka Congress leader stirs row

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates, July 23: Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Assembly speaker K R Ramesh Kumar has triggered a controversy with his remarks that the Congressmen should be indebted to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi after making fortunes in their names in the course of political careers. Ramesh Kumar made the controversial remarks during a protest in Bengaluru against the Enforcement Directorate over Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s questioning in connection with the National Herald case earlier on Thursday.
In other news, though the Karnataka government notified the extent of deemed forests as 3,30,186.93 hectares on May 5, the forest department has informed the additional chief secretary (forest, ecology and environment) that the revenue department is yet to hand over to it a large tract of the forest land. Principal chief conservator of forest R K Singh wrote to additional chief secretary Jawaid Akhtar, “These areas are set aside for conservation and development. However, large tracts of these areas are not in the physical custody of the forest department.”
Karnataka Friday clocked 1,562 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 8,488. The weekly positivity rate remains at 4.75 per cent. With 7,355 active cases, Bengaluru continues to share the maximum share of active cases. Of the 1,562 fresh cases, Bengaluru contributed 1,244 cases. As many as 33,391 tests were conducted Friday.
