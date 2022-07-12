Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: CM to visit rain-affected districts today; IS4OM to safeguard Indian space assets; 3 Mumbai-based ‘Facebook’ maids arrested for stealing

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates, July 12: Amid heavy rain in parts of Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would visit rain-affected districts of Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts on July 12 and instruct the officials to take appropriate relief measures.

In other news, The ISRO System for Safe and Sustainable Operation (IS4OM) was inaugurated by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Control Centre in Bengaluru Monday. The ISRO stated that the facility will support all routine operations safeguarding Indian space assets, mitigating collision threats from space objects through specific collision avoidance maneuvers. Read more

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru police have arrested three ‘maids’ who used to advertise their services on Facebook and later steal valuables from households. The three have been identified as Priyanka Rajesh Mogre (29), Mahadevi (26) and Vanitha (37), all residents of Mumbai. The police have also seized 250 gram gold and 100 gram silver from the accused. Read more