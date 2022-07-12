scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Live now

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: CM to visit rain-affected districts today; IS4OM to safeguard Indian space assets; 3 Mumbai-based ‘Facebook’ maids arrested for stealing

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates, July 12: In other updates from the state, the probe into the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam has revealed that BJP leader and school owner Divya Hagaragi took Rs 25 lakh from each candidate to rig the OMR sheet but paid Rs 4,000 to the staff who did it, investigators said.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: July 12, 2022 10:01:00 am
A file photo of CM Basavaraj Bommai inspecting rain-affected district in Karnataka during 2021 monsoon. (Express Photo)

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates, July 12: Amid heavy rain in parts of Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would visit rain-affected districts of Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts on July 12 and instruct the officials to take appropriate relief measures.

Read more |Karnataka CM Bommai to visit rain-hit areas today; vehicle movement banned on Agumbe Ghat

In other news, The ISRO System for Safe and Sustainable Operation (IS4OM) was inaugurated by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Control Centre in Bengaluru Monday. The ISRO stated that the facility will support all routine operations safeguarding Indian space assets, mitigating collision threats from space objects through specific collision avoidance maneuvers. Read more

More from Bangalore

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru police have arrested three ‘maids’ who used to advertise their services on Facebook and later steal valuables from households. The three have been identified as Priyanka Rajesh Mogre (29), Mahadevi (26) and Vanitha (37), all residents of Mumbai. The police have also seized 250 gram gold and 100 gram silver from the accused. Read more

Live Blog

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates, July 12: CM to visit rain-affected districts today; IS4OM to safeguard Indian space assets; 3 Mumbai-based ‘Facebook’ maids arrested for stealing; Bengaluru, Karnataka weather updates, Covid updates from state and more.

09:58 (IST)12 Jul 2022
Lokayukta special court rejects bail to J Manjunath

The Lokayukta special court has rejected bail to former Bengaluru urban deputy commissioner J Manjunath in the bribery case. The court which issued orders on Monday said that to the prima facie, it looks like Manjunath was involved in collecting the bribe and rejected the bail plea.

Read Also | Ex-Bengaluru deputy commissioner held after HC raps Anti-Corruption Bureau

09:56 (IST)12 Jul 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Good morning! Welcome to today's live blog. We bring to you all the latest news updates from Bengaluru, Karnataka for the day. 

The Bengaluru city police on Monday arrested two security guards who allegedly killed a bank employee suspecting that he was a thief trying to get inside an apartment complex.

The arrested men are Shyamanath Ray and Ajith Mura, both 24, residents of Anand Nagar in HAL. The deceased has been identified as Abhinash Pathi, 27, a native of Odisha who worked with a private bank and had come to Bengaluru for training.

Read more | Mistaken for a thief, Odisha bank employee killed by apartment security guards in Bengaluru

The Government Primary School in Waghbandh village of Joida taluk, which is nestled in the Western Ghats of Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district, consists of around 20 students from class 1-5. The students are engaged in several nature-driven activities like extracting honey from honeybees, nurturing plants, planting saplings, among others.

However, what sets them apart from others is the absence of teachers for the last seven months. Including Joida, a total of six taluks namely Sirsi, Siddapura, Mundagoda, Yallapura, Haliyala have 1,142 vacancies for the teacher’s post, according to Pari Basavarajappa, Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) of Sirsi. He also mentioned that about 102 schools in Uttara Kannada district do not have permanent teachers. Joida alone contributes to 42 schools that are functioning without permanent teachers. Read more

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.