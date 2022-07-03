Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: Bommai to regularise Pourakarmikas services; Using MLA funds to buy vans for govt. schools

The heritage buildings of K R Market and why traders are opposing demolition

Colorful flowers, fresh vegetables and fleshy meat — if you think this is what the Krishna Rajendra (KR) market is all about, then you must reconsider. The ever-bustling Bengaluru market which was built in collaboration with the Bangalore City Municipality and Mysore Kingdom in 1921 during the Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar rule, was earlier a place that bustled with cultural activities, greenery and general merchants.

However, cut to 2022, the market is now an eyesore dotted with poor maintenance, a mucky meat market, faulty solid waste management and drainage system. What is also disappointing is the red-coloured heritage buildings that existed since the inception of the market but are now losing their significance. The city market has three heritage buildings — the main building that houses the police station, the building facing the Mysore Road flyover, which also houses the meat market, and another one in the backyard along Gundopanth Street. Read more