Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: Single-use plastic ban from today in state; City’s Deputy Commissioner shunted

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: Adhering to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change order banning the use of single-use plastic from today, July 2, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board said Thursday that the district administrations had been directed to enforce the ban in the state.
Meanwhile on Saturday — a day after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) interrogated Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath in a corruption case, the state government on Friday shunted him as director of the Integrated Child Protection Scheme.
In May last year, two of Manjunath’s staff were arrested while allegedly receiving Rs 5 lakh as bribe to get a favourable order from the DC court.
A day after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) interrogated Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath in a corruption case, the state government on Friday shunted him as director of the Integrated Child Protection Scheme.
In May last year, two of Manjunath’s staff were arrested while allegedly receiving Rs 5 lakh as bribe to get a favourable order from the DC court.
On Friday, the state government gave Sangappa, chief executive officer (CEO) of Bengaluru Urban Zilla Panchayat, the additional charge of Bengaluru Urban deputy commissioner.
Manjunath’s transfer came after the Karnataka High Court recently took the ACB to task for not interrogating the IAS officer. Following this, ACB officials had questioned Manjunath on Thursday.