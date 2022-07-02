Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: Single-use plastic ban from today in state; City’s Deputy Commissioner shunted

Day after ACB questions him in a corruption case, Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner shunted

A day after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) interrogated Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath in a corruption case, the state government on Friday shunted him as director of the Integrated Child Protection Scheme.



J Manjunath

In May last year, two of Manjunath’s staff were arrested while allegedly receiving Rs 5 lakh as bribe to get a favourable order from the DC court.

On Friday, the state government gave Sangappa, chief executive officer (CEO) of Bengaluru Urban Zilla Panchayat, the additional charge of Bengaluru Urban deputy commissioner.

Manjunath’s transfer came after the Karnataka High Court recently took the ACB to task for not interrogating the IAS officer. Following this, ACB officials had questioned Manjunath on Thursday.