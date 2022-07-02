scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: Single-use plastic ban from today in state; City’s Deputy Commissioner shunted

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: Karnataka State Pollution Control Board chairman said, The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has framed the guidelines. We had a meeting with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s marshals. They will conduct surprise raids.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: July 2, 2022 9:47:56 am
Speaking to indianexpress.com, BBMP special commissioner Harish Kumar said, “The marshals are already enforcing the state government’s 2016 ban on single-use plastic items. This will continue. Even today we have seized a vehicle at KR Market. We will be mainly keeping a close watch on the manufacturing units.” (File photo)

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: Adhering to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change order banning the use of single-use plastic from today, July 2, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board said Thursday that the district administrations had been directed to enforce the ban in the state.

Meanwhile on Saturday — a day after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) interrogated Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath in a corruption case, the state government on Friday shunted him as director of the Integrated Child Protection Scheme.

In May last year, two of Manjunath’s staff were arrested while allegedly receiving Rs 5 lakh as bribe to get a favourable order from the DC court.

Live Blog

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: Single-use plastic ban in Karnataka from today, City's DC shunted and more

09:40 (IST)02 Jul 2022
Day after ACB questions him in a corruption case, Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner shunted

A day after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) interrogated Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath in a corruption case, the state government on Friday shunted him as director of the Integrated Child Protection Scheme.


J Manjunath

In May last year, two of Manjunath’s staff were arrested while allegedly receiving Rs 5 lakh as bribe to get a favourable order from the DC court.

On Friday, the state government gave Sangappa, chief executive officer (CEO) of Bengaluru Urban Zilla Panchayat, the additional charge of Bengaluru Urban deputy commissioner.

Manjunath’s transfer came after the Karnataka High Court recently took the ACB to task for not interrogating the IAS officer. Following this, ACB officials had questioned Manjunath on Thursday.

In March 2016, Karnataka became the first state in the country to ban single-use plastic item.

The environment ministry on August 12, 2021 stated that single-use plastic products would be banned from July 1, 2022. The Central Pollution Control Board in February conveyed the ministry’s stand to all state pollution control boards. On June 22, the finance ministry directed all the chief commissioners of the customs department to sensitise their officers to the ban.

