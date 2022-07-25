Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: Railways to run additional trains between Bengaluru and Mangaluru

The South Western Railway zone said, “Additional trains will run for three days every week between Mangaluru Central and KSR Bengaluru via Mysuru from July 26 to August 31. (Representational/File Photo)

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: The railways have decided to run three pairs of additional trains every week between Bengaluru and Mangaluru in view of frequent landslides affecting the flow of traffic along the Shiradi Ghat stretch of National Highway-75. The South Western Railway zone said, “Additional trains will run for three days every week between Mangaluru Central and KSR Bengaluru via Mysuru from July 26 to August 31.

Meanwhile, the Congress in Karnataka will observe ‘Mauna Satyagraha’ (Silent Satyagraha) on Tuesday when party supremo Sonia Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate officials probing the alleged money laundering case, the state unit president D K Shivakumar said on Sunday. He said the Mauna Satyagraha will be organised from the time Sonia Gandhi enters the ED office, till the time she comes out. “The ED has once again summoned Sonia Gandhi on July 26. The politics of vendetta is continuing,” Shivakumar told reporters. (PTI)

In other news, Karnataka Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the construction of Sree Narayana Guru circle at Lady Hill in the city. Addressing the gathering, Kumar said the ideals of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru should be followed to bring about harmony and peace in society. His aid work on the circle, to be built at a cost of Rs 48 lakh, will be completed by Navaratri. (PTI)