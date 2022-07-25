scorecardresearch
Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: Railways to run additional trains between Bengaluru and Mangaluru

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates, July 25: the Congress in Karnataka will observe 'Mauna Satyagraha' (Silent Satyagraha) on Tuesday when party supremo Sonia Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate

Updated: July 25, 2022 9:19:13 am
Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: The railways have decided to run three pairs of additional trains every week between Bengaluru and Mangaluru in view of frequent landslides affecting the flow of traffic along the Shiradi Ghat stretch of National Highway-75. The South Western Railway zone said, “Additional trains will run for three days every week between Mangaluru Central and KSR Bengaluru via Mysuru from July 26 to August 31.

Meanwhile, the Congress in Karnataka will observe ‘Mauna Satyagraha’ (Silent Satyagraha) on Tuesday when party supremo Sonia Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate officials probing the alleged money laundering case, the state unit president D K Shivakumar said on Sunday. He said the Mauna Satyagraha will be organised from the time Sonia Gandhi enters the ED office, till the time she comes out. “The ED has once again summoned Sonia Gandhi on July 26. The politics of vendetta is continuing,” Shivakumar told reporters. (PTI)

In other news, Karnataka Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the construction of Sree Narayana Guru circle at Lady Hill in the city. Addressing the gathering, Kumar said the ideals of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru should be followed to bring about harmony and peace in society. His aid work on the circle, to be built at a cost of Rs 48 lakh, will be completed by Navaratri. (PTI)

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: Railways to run additional trains between Bengaluru and Mangaluru following frequent landslides. Follow this space for latest updates;

09:19 (IST)25 Jul 2022
Weather Today, July 25 | Generally cloudy sky with moderate spells of rain: IMD

The India Meteorological Department forecast a generally cloudy sky in Bengaluru city with light to moderate spells of rain. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 27 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

09:09 (IST)25 Jul 2022
Central Crime Branch arrests terror suspect in Bengaluru

The suspect identified as Akhtar Hussain was a native of Assam and worked as a food delivery boy in Bengaluru. Early Monday, about 30 officials from the Central Crime Branch, a special wing of Bengaluru city police raided his house and took him into custody. Further probe is underway.

08:58 (IST)25 Jul 2022
CM Bommai to participate in oath-taking ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai speaking about his itinerary in Delhi said he is scheduled to participate in the oath-taking ceremony of the President on Monday and then meet the union Sports minister.        

CM Bommai said the BJP Chief Ministers' Council meeting deliberated on the performance of states in implementing the development projects. As far as Karnataka is concerned, the up-gradation of ITIs, Kissan Samman, initiatives were taken to make India a $5 Trillion economy and implementation of the New Education Policy came up for discussion Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday.

PM Modi asks BJP-ruled states to boost biz environment, ensure complete coverage of welfare schemes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a marathon meeting with chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and asked them to ensure saturation-level coverage of welfare schemes and boost the business environment in the country. The meeting, which lasted for over four hours, was attended by chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of 18 states including Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (PTI)

During the meeting, Modi emphasised on better implementation of some key schemes and initiatives of the government such as GatiShakti, Har Ghar Jal, Svamitva, and direct benefit transfer, the BJP said in a statement.

On duty, two Bengaluru cops killed in road accident in Andhra Pradesh

Three people, including two Bengaluru police personnel, were killed in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district Sunday morning, according to officials. The Bengaluru police personnel were in Andhra in connection with a drug case and the car they were travelling in rammed into a divider between Chittoor and Tirupati around 5 am, the police said.

The deceased were identified as sub-inspector Avinash, 29, a native of Bidar and constable Anil Mulik (26), a native of Bagalkot. Both of them were attached to the Shivajinagar police station. While they died on the spot, the driver of the vehicle, Maxwell, a resident of Guntakal district in Andhra Pradesh, died later, the police said.

