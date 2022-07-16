Bengaluru, Karnataka Live News Updates: JDS announces support for Droupadi Murmu

In other updates from the State, The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore ranked first in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) all India rankings under the research and universities category. However, the IISc is just behind IIT Madras in the overall category, ranking second.

Read more | NIRF rankings: IISc Bengaluru tops research and universities categories

Senior IPS officer of the Karnataka Police department Amrit Paul, arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on July 4 in connection with a scam in the recruitment of police sub-inspectors, was Friday remanded to 14-day judicial custody at the end of the 13-day police custody. Read more here.

The BJP in Karnataka got into a day-long huddle on Friday morning to discuss the completion of one year in power for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the end of state party president Nalin Kumar Kateel’s tenure, possible changes in the administration and the party’s preparedness for the 2023 polls.