Bengaluru, Karnataka Live News Updates: JDS announces support for Droupadi Murmu

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live News Updates: THE JD(S) on Friday took a formal decision to support the candidature of the BJP’s Droupadi Murmu for the post of President. The decision was ratified at a virtual meeting of the party’s legislative members. Announcing the decision, JD(S)’s deputy leader in the legislature Bandeppa Kashempur said, “When H D Deve Gowda was the Prime Minister he provided reservation for women which was a historic decision. The fact that a woman from a tribal community is going to be the President of India is a matter of great pride. This is in line with Deve Gowdaji’s wishes.” Read more.
The Karnataka government has withdrawn its order banning photography and videography inside the government offices. The order banning shooting photos and videos was issued on Friday morning and was withdrawn around midnight following criticism. “Why should the government be afraid of photography and videography if it is on the right track?” Janata Dal (Secular) MLA Bandeppa Kashempur posed.
Also, the Karnataka government issued a final notification on the delimitation of wards in Bengaluru on Thursday, increasing the number of wards in the city from 198 to 243. The government finalised the notification after considering more than 1,800 of the total 3,833 objections, according to officials of the urban development department.
Good morning! Welcome to today's live blog. We bring to you all the latest news from Bengaluru and Karnataka. Watch this space for more.