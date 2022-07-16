scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 16, 2022
Bengaluru, Karnataka Live News Updates: JDS announces support for Droupadi Murmu

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live News Updates: The state recorded 977 fresh Covid-19 cases, Bengaluru alone reported 871 cases on July 15. The positivity rate stood at 3.73% and one death was reported in Karnataka.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: July 16, 2022 10:04:24 am
Droupadi murmuNDA Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live News Updates: THE JD(S) on Friday took a formal decision to support the candidature of the BJP’s Droupadi Murmu for the post of President. The decision was ratified at a virtual meeting of the party’s legislative members. Announcing the decision, JD(S)’s deputy leader in the legislature Bandeppa Kashempur said, “When H D Deve Gowda was the Prime Minister he provided reservation for women which was a historic decision. The fact that a woman from a tribal community is going to be the President of India is a matter of great pride. This is in line with Deve Gowdaji’s wishes.” Read more. 

The Karnataka government has withdrawn its order banning photography and videography inside the government offices. The order banning shooting photos and videos was issued on Friday morning and was withdrawn around midnight following criticism. “Why should the government be afraid of photography and videography if it is on the right track?” Janata Dal (Secular) MLA Bandeppa Kashempur posed.

Read also |Karnataka govt bans photography, videography at its offices; public and Opposition parties slam move

Also, the Karnataka government issued a final notification on the delimitation of wards in Bengaluru on Thursday, increasing the number of wards in the city from 198 to 243. The government finalised the notification after considering more than 1,800 of the total 3,833 objections, according to officials of the urban development department.

 

Live Blog

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live News Updates, July 16: JDS announces support for Droupadi Murmu; Karnataka notifies final ward delimitation report for Bengaluru corporation and more. Watch this space for all latest updates from Karnataka.

09:03 (IST)16 Jul 2022
Welcome to today's blog!

Good morning! Welcome to today's live blog. We bring to you all the latest news from Bengaluru and Karnataka. Watch this space for more. 

In other updates from the State, The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore ranked first in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) all India rankings under the research and universities category. However, the IISc is just behind IIT Madras in the overall category, ranking second.

Read more | NIRF rankings: IISc Bengaluru tops research and universities categories

Senior IPS officer of the Karnataka Police department Amrit Paul, arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on July 4 in connection with a scam in the recruitment of police sub-inspectors, was Friday remanded to 14-day judicial custody at the end of the 13-day police custody. Read more here.

The BJP in Karnataka got into a day-long huddle on Friday morning to discuss the completion of one year in power for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the end of state party president Nalin Kumar Kateel’s tenure, possible changes in the administration and the party’s preparedness for the 2023 polls.

