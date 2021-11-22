scorecardresearch
Monday, November 22, 2021
Bangalore News Live: City to receive light showers today; Karnataka CM visits rain-affected areas in Chikkaballapur

Karnataka Bangalore News, Weather Live Updates: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to those whose houses were completely damaged in Chikkaballapur district due to rainfall.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
November 22, 2021 9:09:21 am
CM Bommai visits the rain-affected areas in Bashettihalli and Shidlaghatta Taluk. (Twitter/CM of Karnataka)

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department has predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall over South interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Mysuru, on Monday and Tuesday.

Dakshin Karnataka, Udupi and Uttara Kannada, too, will receive widespread rainfall for the next two days, while North interior Karnataka will see light to moderate rainfall over several places on Monday.

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday visited Chikkaballapur district where 24 houses collapsed and 1,078 houses were partially damaged due to rainfall. “A compensation of Rs 5 lakh would be paid for those whose houses were completely damaged.  The Deputy Commissioner has been instructed to pay Rs10,000 immediately as a compensation for the houses partially damaged,” Bommai said.

Bangalore, Karnataka Live News: Bengaluru to receive moderate rainfall Monday, Tuesday; After opposition wrath, Karnataka CM visits rain-affected areas in Chikkaballapur district; Govt will not shield guilty officials, says Bommai after ACB raids Bangalore Development Authority; Follow latest updates here

Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday paid a visit to Chikkaballapur district where 24 houses collapsed and 1,078 houses were partially damaged.

After opposition wrath, Karnataka CM visits rain-affected areas in Chikkaballapur district

Addressing the reporters, CM Bommai said, “Chikkaballapur and Kolar districts have suffered extensive losses for crops, houses and public property in the recent heavy rains. Preliminary reports on the losses had been obtained and a comprehensive report on exact destruction would be available in a couple of days. Exact compensation to be released would be decided on receiving the comprehensive report”.

He also issued orders for preparing a Detailed Project Report for construction of a Rajakaluve connecting Kandavara irrigation tank to Gopalakrishna tank to avoid flooding in the area.

Heavy rains no deterrent for drugs network, 3 gangs busted in southern states

The Bengaluru Zonal Unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has in the last nine days busted three drug syndicates operating in the country’s southern states, seized banned narcotic substances and arrested six persons.

Amit Ghawate, Zonal Director (Chennai), said Sunday that based on inputs of the Bengaluru zonal unit, they have been able to seize 244 grams of amphetamine, 25 stamps of LSD, 2 grams of methaqualone, 40 grams of methamphetamine and 212.5 kg of ganja (all psychotropic substances) in three different operations over the last nine days.

 

