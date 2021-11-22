Bangalore News Live: City to receive light showers today; Karnataka CM visits rain-affected areas in Chikkaballapur

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department has predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall over South interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Mysuru, on Monday and Tuesday.
Dakshin Karnataka, Udupi and Uttara Kannada, too, will receive widespread rainfall for the next two days, while North interior Karnataka will see light to moderate rainfall over several places on Monday.
Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday visited Chikkaballapur district where 24 houses collapsed and 1,078 houses were partially damaged due to rainfall. “A compensation of Rs 5 lakh would be paid for those whose houses were completely damaged. The Deputy Commissioner has been instructed to pay Rs10,000 immediately as a compensation for the houses partially damaged,” Bommai said.