Bangalore News Live: City to receive light showers today; Karnataka CM visits rain-affected areas in Chikkaballapur

Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday paid a visit to Chikkaballapur district where 24 houses collapsed and 1,078 houses were partially damaged.

After opposition wrath, Karnataka CM visits rain-affected areas in Chikkaballapur district

Addressing the reporters, CM Bommai said, “Chikkaballapur and Kolar districts have suffered extensive losses for crops, houses and public property in the recent heavy rains. Preliminary reports on the losses had been obtained and a comprehensive report on exact destruction would be available in a couple of days. Exact compensation to be released would be decided on receiving the comprehensive report”.

He also issued orders for preparing a Detailed Project Report for construction of a Rajakaluve connecting Kandavara irrigation tank to Gopalakrishna tank to avoid flooding in the area.

Heavy rains no deterrent for drugs network, 3 gangs busted in southern states

The Bengaluru Zonal Unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has in the last nine days busted three drug syndicates operating in the country’s southern states, seized banned narcotic substances and arrested six persons.