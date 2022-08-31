Bengaluru Karnataka News Live Updates: Hindu leaders install Ganesh idol at Hubballi Idgah ground

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
The single-judge Karnataka High Court bench of Justice Ashok Kinagi ruled that there was no title dispute over the Idgah maidan in Hubbali unlike the Idgah maidan in Bengaluru on Tuesday

Bengaluru | Updated: August 31, 2022 9:46:47 am
Bengaluru Karnataka Live Updates (August 31): Hindu leaders on Wednesday morning installed a Ganesh idol in Hubballi’s Idgah ground, a day after Karnataka High Court allowed Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations there.

In two separate courtroom battles on Tuesday, the Supreme Court said no to Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Idgah grounds in Bengaluru while the Dharwad bench of the Karnataka High Court late at night declined to stay an order of the Hubbali Mayor allowing the celebrations at the Idgah maidan in Hubbali.

The single-judge HC bench of Justice Ashok Kinagi ruled that there was no title dispute over the Idgah maidan in Hubbali unlike the Idgah maidan in Bengaluru. The bench ruled that “facts are different” and in this case the Anjuman–i-Islam is not entitled to a benefit as passed by the Supreme Court in the Bengaluru matter.

Bengaluru Karnataka news live: Hindu leaders install Ganesh idol at Hubballi Idgah grounds; Supreme Court bars Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Bengaluru Idgah grounds; Karnataka High Court allows Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Hubballi Idgah grounds. Follow this space for more latest updates.

09:46 (IST)31 Aug 2022
Explained: How Karnataka govt pushed for widening use of ground in Bengaluru

A timeline of the dispute surrounding Bengaluru’s Chamarajpet Idgah shows how the state government pushed for expansion of the use of the Idgah land — from challenging the Karnataka High Court’s order restricting the use of Idgah to inviting and allowing applications to use the premises for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, all in just five days. Apurva Vishwanath explains

09:40 (IST)31 Aug 2022
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the use of Wakf land

Refusing to allow Ganesh Utsav at the Bengaluru Idgah, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Karnataka government to maintain status quo on the issue. After a two-judge Bench delivered a split verdict earlier in the day, Chief Justice of India U U Lalit constituted a fresh three-judge Bench that heard the case again.

What is the case about? What is a Wakf property? When did the controversy begin? So what has the SC ruled? What happens to the case now? Apurva Vishwanath and Kiran Parashar explain

09:26 (IST)31 Aug 2022
Bengaluru weather forecast: Light to moderate rain likely in the city

Generally cloudy sky is expected in Bengaluru and neighbouring areas according to Regional Metereological Centre. Few spells of light to moderate rain or heavy thundershowers are also very likely.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

09:05 (IST)31 Aug 2022
Hubballi: Ganesh idol installed at Idgah ground

Hindu leaders in Hubballi installed a Ganesh idol at the Hubballi Idgah grounds Wednesday morning, after the Karnataka High Court allowed Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations there late Tuesday night.

The High Court observed that the Idgah maidan in Hubbali belongs to the Hubbali Dharwad Municipal Corporation and that the land has been leased for 999 years to the Anjuman-i-Islam. It said the HDMC, however, still has rights over the use of the land.

08:48 (IST)31 Aug 2022
Bengaluru Karnataka news live updates

Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest news updates from Bengaluru and Karnataka.

The Karnataka State Wildlife Board will discuss a proposal for declaring the 5,000-acre Hesaraghatta grasslands as a conservation reserve on September 5, as per official documents accessed by indianexpress.com.

Last month the Karnataka High Court set aside the board’s rejection of the proposal in 2021. The court also directed the board to reconsider the proposal, after a petition filed by conservationist Vijay Nishanth questioned the decision to reject it without any discussion.

The court last year directed the government to ensure that the status of the Hesaraghatta grasslands is not altered in any manner.

The court last year directed the government to ensure that the status of the Hesaraghatta grasslands is not altered in any manner. (Express photo)

After court prod, Karnataka wildlife board to discuss fate of Hesaraghatta grasslands

A state wildlife board member, Siddharth Goenka, earlier this year appealed to forest minister Umesh Katti to send the issue back to the wildlife board so that it could be debated. “The Karnataka High Court has sent back the proposal of declaring more than 5,000 acres at Hesaraghatta as a conservation reserve back to the state wildlife board nullifying a wrongly made decision under duress from a non-board member,” he said.

 

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 08:47:26 am