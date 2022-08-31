Bengaluru Karnataka News Live Updates: Hindu leaders install Ganesh idol at Hubballi Idgah ground

Bengaluru Karnataka Live Updates (August 31): Hindu leaders on Wednesday morning installed a Ganesh idol in Hubballi’s Idgah ground, a day after Karnataka High Court allowed Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations there.
In two separate courtroom battles on Tuesday, the Supreme Court said no to Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Idgah grounds in Bengaluru while the Dharwad bench of the Karnataka High Court late at night declined to stay an order of the Hubbali Mayor allowing the celebrations at the Idgah maidan in Hubbali.
The single-judge HC bench of Justice Ashok Kinagi ruled that there was no title dispute over the Idgah maidan in Hubbali unlike the Idgah maidan in Bengaluru. The bench ruled that “facts are different” and in this case the Anjuman–i-Islam is not entitled to a benefit as passed by the Supreme Court in the Bengaluru matter.
A timeline of the dispute surrounding Bengaluru’s Chamarajpet Idgah shows how the state government pushed for expansion of the use of the Idgah land — from challenging the Karnataka High Court’s order restricting the use of Idgah to inviting and allowing applications to use the premises for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, all in just five days. Apurva Vishwanath explains
Refusing to allow Ganesh Utsav at the Bengaluru Idgah, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Karnataka government to maintain status quo on the issue. After a two-judge Bench delivered a split verdict earlier in the day, Chief Justice of India U U Lalit constituted a fresh three-judge Bench that heard the case again.
Generally cloudy sky is expected in Bengaluru and neighbouring areas according to Regional Metereological Centre. Few spells of light to moderate rain or heavy thundershowers are also very likely.
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.
