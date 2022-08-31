Bengaluru Karnataka News Live Updates: Hindu leaders install Ganesh idol at Hubballi Idgah ground

Bengaluru Karnataka Live Updates (August 31): Hindu leaders on Wednesday morning installed a Ganesh idol in Hubballi’s Idgah ground, a day after Karnataka High Court allowed Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations there.

In two separate courtroom battles on Tuesday, the Supreme Court said no to Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Idgah grounds in Bengaluru while the Dharwad bench of the Karnataka High Court late at night declined to stay an order of the Hubbali Mayor allowing the celebrations at the Idgah maidan in Hubbali.

The single-judge HC bench of Justice Ashok Kinagi ruled that there was no title dispute over the Idgah maidan in Hubbali unlike the Idgah maidan in Bengaluru. The bench ruled that “facts are different” and in this case the Anjuman–i-Islam is not entitled to a benefit as passed by the Supreme Court in the Bengaluru matter.