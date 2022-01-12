Bengaluru: Karnataka HC pulls up govt for delay in completing construction work of Ejipura flyover

The Karnataka High Court Wednesday pulled up the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for the delay in completion of the construction work of the Ejipura flyover in the south-eastern part of the city. The construction was supposed to be over by November 4, 2019.

The court also asked BBMP to submit a plan along with a timeline for the completion of the Ejipura-Kendriya Sadan flyover in Koramangala.

The court was hearing a PIL petition filed by Adinarayan Shetty, a senior citizen living in Koramangala. Shetty in his PIL told the court that the delay has caused losses to the public.

The court also cautioned that the commissioner of BBMP should be present before the court if he fails to submit the plan by January 20, the next date of hearing.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order and said, “We are not at all satisfied with the explanation submitted by the counsel for the BBMP regarding the delay in the completion of the project. Prima facie, we are of the view that in case there were so many problems in the completion of the project, then the project should not have been started and huge public money should not have been invested.”



The project was launched under the erstwhile Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) with the central government paying 35 per cent of the cost, the state government bearing 15 per cent and BBMP shelling out 50 per cent.