Bengaluru: Karnataka HC gives contractor another chance to complete Ejipura flyover by Dec 31

The Karnataka High Court Tuesday permitted Simplex Infrastructures Limited to file an affidavit giving an undertaking to complete the Ejipura flyover between Ejipura Junction and Kendriya Sadan in Koramangala, by December 31, 2022.

Earlier the court had ordered the authorities concerned to cancel the contract and register an FIR against the company for delay in completing the 2.5-km flyover project.

Following this, the company had approached the court by filing an application seeking recalling of the court order dated February 17, 2022 and also challenged the termination of contract. A division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice SR Krishna Kumar permitted an affidavit to be filed by the company considering the time-consuming activity for a new agency to complete the remaining work and the process to get the new agency.

The division bench said, “Considering the facts that in case a new agency is engaged in completing the remaining work of the project flyover and the process involved in engaging new agency which may delay the project and also considering the requirement of the completion of the project in public interest, we permit respondent 4 (Simplex Infrastructure) to file an affidavit giving an undertaking to complete the project by December 31, 2022.”



Notably, a PIL filed by Adinarayan Shetty, a senior citizen and a resident of Koramangala 5th Block, contended that the delay in completing the flyover project has caused huge loss.

The project was launched under the erstwhile Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) with the Centre paying 35 per cent of the cost, the state government bearing 15 per cent and the civic body shelling out 50 per cent.