Bengaluru: Karnataka govt inks MoU with IIMB to train SC, ST women graduates in entrepreneurship

The Department of Social Welfare and the Department of Scheduled Tribes Welfare, Government of Karnataka, in association with Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, launched a training programme Monday, to support SC, ST women graduates in developing their skills as entrepreneurs.

An MoU to this effect was exchanged between IIMB Director Prof Rishikesha T Krishnan and Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Kota Shrinivas Poojary, after which Prof G Shainesh presented an overview of the Executive Education Programmes at IIM Bangalore.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said: “Women are the most valuable human resources of the nation. Karnataka is a state that has been known to be the home of innumerable women achievers. Our government has unlimited faith in woman power. Every woman in the state should be economically empowered. Our aim is to encourage women from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and vulnerable groups to participate in economic activity and growth. Accordingly, in the budget of 2022-23, we made provision for a programme that will help 300 women graduates from these sections to avail of entrepreneurship training at IIM Bangalore.”

“I encourage all the participants here to take advantage of this programme, build capacity and become successful entrepreneurs. You should not only become self-sufficient, but also inspire others to take up entrepreneurship. Become an employer of many. I wish you all good luck,” he added.

“Many families lost their breadwinners because of Covid-19. Many people, especially in the informal economy, lost their jobs. Women were badly affected. The Government of Karnataka has launched the Entrepreneurship training programme to equip such women with skills that can make them self-reliant. A total of 300 aspiring women entrepreneurs, belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, will be trained,” Poojary said.

Observing that educated and empowered women provide improved growth and stability, he added, “When women start ventures, they not only become self-reliant, they also create employment opportunities for many. The success of ventures led by women has encouraged women from all sections of society to set up their own ventures. This, I am sure, will create more jobs, address gender discrimination in the workplace, and promote entrepreneurship development and skill upgradation among women. This is an important project for our government. We aspire to give society successful women entrepreneurs by nurturing their confidence and equipping them with the skills and knowledge required to develop their business ideas.”