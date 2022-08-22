scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Bengaluru: Karnataka govt inks MoU with IIMB to train SC, ST women graduates in entrepreneurship

An MoU to this effect was exchanged between IIMB Director Prof Rishikesha T Krishnan and Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Kota Shrinivas Poojary, after which Prof G Shainesh presented an overview of the Executive Education Programmes at IIM Bangalore.

Professor Ganesh Prabhu, Programme Director explained that the program, delivered in a blended and phased manner, would combine instructor-led sessions and self-paced virtual learning by participants.

The Department of Social Welfare and the Department of Scheduled Tribes Welfare, Government of Karnataka, in association with Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, launched a training programme Monday, to support SC, ST women graduates in developing their skills as entrepreneurs.

An MoU to this effect was exchanged between IIMB Director Prof Rishikesha T Krishnan and Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Kota Shrinivas Poojary, after which Prof G Shainesh presented an overview of the Executive Education Programmes at IIM Bangalore.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said: “Women are the most valuable human resources of the nation. Karnataka is a state that has been known to be the home of innumerable women achievers. Our government has unlimited faith in woman power. Every woman in the state should be economically empowered. Our aim is to encourage women from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and vulnerable groups to participate in economic activity and growth. Accordingly, in the budget of 2022-23, we made provision for a programme that will help 300 women graduates from these sections to avail of entrepreneurship training at IIM Bangalore.”

“I encourage all the participants here to take advantage of this programme, build capacity and become successful entrepreneurs. You should not only become self-sufficient, but also inspire others to take up entrepreneurship. Become an employer of many. I wish you all good luck,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menuPremium
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...

“Many families lost their breadwinners because of Covid-19. Many people, especially in the informal economy, lost their jobs. Women were badly affected. The Government of Karnataka has launched the Entrepreneurship training programme to equip such women with skills that can make them self-reliant. A total of 300 aspiring women entrepreneurs, belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, will be trained,” Poojary said.

More from Bangalore

Observing that educated and empowered women provide improved growth and stability, he added, “When women start ventures, they not only become self-reliant, they also create employment opportunities for many. The success of ventures led by women has encouraged women from all sections of society to set up their own ventures. This, I am sure, will create more jobs, address gender discrimination in the workplace, and promote entrepreneurship development and skill upgradation among women. This is an important project for our government. We aspire to give society successful women entrepreneurs by nurturing their confidence and equipping them with the skills and knowledge required to develop their business ideas.”

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 07:33:11 pm
Next Story

Does entitlement make you more likely to cheat? New research challenges popular psychology idea

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Mahua Moitra writes: Our Bilkis moment
Express Opinion

Mahua Moitra writes: Our Bilkis moment

Why are protesting farmers back in Delhi?
Explained

Why are protesting farmers back in Delhi?

Solar energy: For Amrit Kaal in agriculture
Express Opinion

Solar energy: For Amrit Kaal in agriculture

Premium
CBDC, the 'digital rupee' that RBI could introduce this year
Explained

CBDC, the 'digital rupee' that RBI could introduce this year

Church backs fishermen's protest against Adani project

Church backs fishermen's protest against Adani project

SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

Gill smashes maiden int'l 100, takes India to 289
Follow Live Updates

Gill smashes maiden int'l 100, takes India to 289

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets
Explained

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement