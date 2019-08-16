Bangalore news LIVE: Karnataka floods claim 62 lives; Herculean rehabilitation and relief task awaits

Bangalore, Karnataka news LIVE updates today: Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today, Karnataka floods, relief and rescue work updates and much more in our daily live blog.
Heavy rain and floods in Karnataka have claimed the lives of 62 people while 14 others are missing, official data from the Chief Minister’s office(CMO) released on Thursday indicated.
As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Upper Krishna Basin is likely to receive more widespread with moderate rains and at isolated places heavy rains very likely in the next few days.
Meanwhile, the KSNDMC has predicted isolated to scattered with light to moderate rains over parts of northern interior Karnataka for next 2-3 days. Belagavi district most likely to receive fairly scattered with light to moderate rains for the next two days. Costal and Malnad region most likely to receive widespread with moderate to heavy rains till Saturday.
Live Blog
Follow us for LIVE updates on Bangalore traffic, weather, power disruption updates, pollution checks, events, developments, Karnataka floods, relief and rescue work updates, and much more today.
Meanwhile, Bengaluru’s long-standing dream of hosting a US consulate in the city is one step closer to reality as Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has expressed his support for the same.
At the same time, a woman and her two daughters committed suicide Monday night in south Bengaluru’s Hanumantha Nagar after being upset over her husband’s extramarital affair. Rajeshwari (40), and daughters Manasa, and Bhoomika were found hanging from the house ceiling. Manasa was studying for PUC, while Bhoomika was studying for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC).
Meanwhile, passengers from Bengaluru International Airport will pay marginally less for air tickets as the User Development Fee (UDF), which saw a hike in April this year, will revert back to its former rates.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.