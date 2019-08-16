Bangalore news LIVE: Karnataka floods claim 62 lives; Herculean rehabilitation and relief task awaits

Heavy rain and floods in Karnataka have claimed the lives of 62 people while 14 others are missing, official data from the Chief Minister’s office(CMO) released on Thursday indicated.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Upper Krishna Basin is likely to receive more widespread with moderate rains and at isolated places heavy rains very likely in the next few days.

Meanwhile, the KSNDMC has predicted isolated to scattered with light to moderate rains over parts of northern interior Karnataka for next 2-3 days. Belagavi district most likely to receive fairly scattered with light to moderate rains for the next two days. Costal and Malnad region most likely to receive widespread with moderate to heavy rains till Saturday.