Bangalore news Live: Dengue cases on the rise, 5,006 cases in Bengaluru

There has been a spurt in dengue cases in Bengaluru with as many has 563 new cases registered in four days. According to the data by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) till Sunday, the city had recorded 4,443 cases but by Wednesday, the number had risen to 5,006.

To tackle the problem, the civic authority has taken up door-to-door awareness campaigns on dengue in the worst-affected wards and areas. The data shows east zone is worst affected with 1,937 confirmed cases since January 2019. Bengaluru South recorded 786 cases, Mahadevapura (760). Dasarahalli Zone has recorded lowest number with 116 cases from January 2019 to 14 August.

According to the reports, dengue cases was at its peak in the year 2017 when as many as 17,844 positive cases were reported in Karnataka.