Bangalore news Live: Dengue cases on the rise, 5,006 cases in Bengaluru

There has been a spurt in dengue cases in Bengaluru with as many has 563 new cases registered in four days. According to the data by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) till Sunday, the city had recorded 4,443 cases but by Wednesday, the number had risen to 5,006.
To tackle the problem, the civic authority has taken up door-to-door awareness campaigns on dengue in the worst-affected wards and areas. The data shows east zone is worst affected with 1,937 confirmed cases since January 2019. Bengaluru South recorded 786 cases, Mahadevapura (760). Dasarahalli Zone has recorded lowest number with 116 cases from January 2019 to 14 August.
According to the reports, dengue cases was at its peak in the year 2017 when as many as 17,844 positive cases were reported in Karnataka.
Welcome to our Bangalore news LIVE blog. The Indian Express wishes its readers Happy Independence Day. Get the latest updates on Bangalore celebrating Independence day, Bangalore traffic, weather, the events in Bangalore today, Karnataka floods, and much more in our daily live blog.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka state government’s Independence Day celebrations will be held with a ceremonial parade at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground, Cubbon Road on Thursday, where Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will receive the salute.
In the light of VIP movements and high security provided in these areas, the Bengaluru City Traffic Police (BTP) has put in place several regulations in the Central Business District Areas. No parking zones have been identified during the first half of the day, which include Central Street (from Anil Kumble Circle to Shivajinagar Bus Stand), Cubbon Road (from C.T.O. Circle to K.R.Road and Cubbon Road Junction), and MG Road (from Anil Kumble Circle to Queens Circle- both Sides).
Traffic diversions in Bangalore from 8.30 am today
According to Bangalore Traffic Police, due to Independence day celebration traffic will be diverted today from 08.30 am to 10.30 am from BRV Junction to Kamaraj Road Junction (both directions) on Cubbon Road.
Vehicles on Infantry Road-Manipal Centre route
Vehicles coming from Infantry Road towards Manipal Center are directed to move on Infantry Road – Safina plaza – Left Turn – Main Guard cross Road – Alies Circle – Dispensary Road – Kamaraja Road & Dickenson Road junction – Right Turn – K.R.Road & Cubbon Road Jn., -Left Turn- Cubbon Road onwards to Manipal Center Jn.
