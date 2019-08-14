Bangalore news LIVE: Traffic regulations in city for Independence Day celebrations; Bengaluru airport on high alert

Bangalore News, Karnataka Floods Live News Updates: Karnataka state government’s Independence Day celebrations will be held with a ceremonial parade in the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground, at Cubbon Road on Thursday, where chief minister Yediyurappa will receive the salute.

In the light of VIP movements and high security provided at these areas, the Bengaluru City Traffic Police (BTP) has put in several regulations in the Central Business District Areas. No parking zones during the first half of the day include Central Street (from Anil Kumble Circle to Shivajinagar Bus Stand), Cubbon Road (from C.T.O. Circle to K.R.Road and Cubbon Road Junction), and MG Road (from Anil Kumble Circle to Queens Circle- both Sides).

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has decided to celebrate the country’s independence day in a “simple” way as most parts of the State has been affected by floods and incessant rains.