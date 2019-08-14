Bangalore news LIVE: Traffic regulations in city for Independence Day celebrations; Bengaluru airport on high alerthttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/bengaluru-karnataka-floods-traffic-weather-bbmp-airport-police-rains-live-news-5903325/
Bangalore news LIVE: Traffic regulations in city for Independence Day celebrations; Bengaluru airport on high alert
Bangalore News, Karnataka Floods Live News Updates: Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today, Karnataka floods, and much more in our daily live blog.
Bangalore News, Karnataka Floods Live News Updates: Karnataka state government’s Independence Day celebrations will be held with a ceremonial parade in the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground, at Cubbon Road on Thursday, where chief minister Yediyurappa will receive the salute.
In the light of VIP movements and high security provided at these areas, the Bengaluru City Traffic Police (BTP) has put in several regulations in the Central Business District Areas. No parking zones during the first half of the day include Central Street (from Anil Kumble Circle to Shivajinagar Bus Stand), Cubbon Road (from C.T.O. Circle to K.R.Road and Cubbon Road Junction), and MG Road (from Anil Kumble Circle to Queens Circle- both Sides).
Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has decided to celebrate the country’s independence day in a “simple” way as most parts of the State has been affected by floods and incessant rains.
Bangalore LIVE air quality check
Average air quality in Bengaluru is 'moderate'. At 9.05 am, PM 2.5 (Fine Particulate matter) is at an 'unhealthy' level if you are near Kadubeesanahalli. or Mathikere. The same is at 'moderate' levels near Koramangala, Bapuji Nagar, and Ulsoor.
Karnataka floods: South Western Railway cancels several trains till Aug. 20
The South Western Railway has informed cancellation of 19 trains and partial cancellation on two trains in the wake of heavy rains and floods in Karnataka. The list includes trains till August 20. Full list below:
Bengaluru International Airport on high alert till Thursday: BIAL issues advisory
Karnataka floods: At relief camp in Belagavi college, race against time to vacate campus
Their homes reduced to rubble by the swollen Malaprabha river on the night of August 5, most of the 2,160 displaced people living at the relief camp in Government Junior College, in Belagavi district’s Gokak town, are racing against time. For them, there is little to cheer even as floodwater is receding over the lost two days across Belagavi. With Independence Day around the corner, the college officials have received instructions to ask all people at the relief camp to leave by 4 pm Wednesday (August 14). Read more
Karnataka floods: Death toll crosses 50; over 6.9 lakh people evacuated
Meanwhile, the User Development Fee at Kempegowda International Airport, which was revised from Rs 139 to Rs 306 for domestic departures and from Rs 558 to Rs 1,226 for international departures will go back to the former rates starting August 16.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.
