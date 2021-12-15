scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Bengaluru: Karnataka CM expresses grief over demise of Group Captain Varun Singh

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: December 15, 2021 6:47:05 pm
Bommai along with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had visited the Air Force’s Command Hospital in Bengaluru on December 9 to enquire about Singh’s health.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed sadness over the death of Group Captain Varun Singh, who was the lone survivor in the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Bommai said, “Extremely saddened by the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh. The nation has lost a brave soldier. I extend my deep condolences to his family. Om Shanti.”

Singh succumbed to his injuries at the IAF’s Command Hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning, a week after he was seriously injured in the chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

Singh was initially admitted to a hospital in Wellington under the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu and was shifted to Bengaluru’s Command Hospital on December 9. The IAF officer had suffered severe burn injuries and had been on life support since the crash.

Former chief minister and senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa also expressed grief over the passing away of Singh. “He (Singh) laid down his life in the line of duty. My condolences to his family and friends. May the brave soldier attain Sadgati. Om Shanti,” he said.

Karnataka state Congress president D K Shivakumar also offered his condolences to the family members of the deceased IAF officer. “Deeply saddened to hear about Group Captain #VarunSingh, the only survivor of the helicopter crash which took away Gen Bipin Rawat from us. My deepest condolences to the family members of the braveheart,” he tweeted.

