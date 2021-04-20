Historic Bengaluru Karaga festival cancelled this year too due to Covid-19

The Bengaluru Karaga procession has been cancelled for the second consecutive year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Karaga will be celebrated in a low-key manner with a pooja inside the Dharamarayaswamy temple, according to an order by J. Manjunath, Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru (Urban).

The Karaga celebrations were to begin on April 18 and culminate with a night-long procession on April 27.

Earlier, the festival committee, which was constituted to look into whether celebrations should be restricted to a puja within the temple complex, had recommended a low-key Bengaluru Karaga celebration this year.

Recently, 95 persons in Dharmaraya Swamy Temple ward tested positive for Covid-19.

The Bengaluru Karaga has a history of over 300 years. Largely associated with the Thigala community, the festival attracts lakhs of devotees every year from across the city.

Last year, due to the high number of Covid-19 cases and lockdown, the festival, for the first time, was held within the premises of Shri Dharmarayaswamy Temple in Nagarathpet. A procession that marks the culmination of the 11-day festival was cancelled.