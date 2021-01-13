Bengaluru: After missing deadlines, Kanakapura Namma Metro section to be inaugurated on Jan 14

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri will inaugurate the extension on the Green Line virtually in the presence of CM Yediyurappa. (Express photo/File)

After missing several deadlines, the Yelachenahalli-Silk Institute line of Metro Phase-2 will be thrown open for operations on January 14, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced Wednesday.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri will inaugurate the extension on the Green Line virtually in the presence of CM Yediyurappa. The 6.29-km elevated line will have five stations – Konanakunte Cross, Doddakallasandra, Vajrahalli, Thalaghattapura and Silk Institute.

The inauguration will be held at 4.30 pm on January 14. “After the successful launch of the train service to the Airport, here is one more step towards easing commute in Bengaluru. Namma Metro’s 6 km Yelachenahalli to Silk Institute stretch of the Green Line will be flagged off on January 14,” Yediyurappa tweeted.

<p “width=420″ lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>#JUSTIN: After missing several deadlines, the Yelachenahalli-Silk Institute line of #Bengaluru Metro Phase-2 will be thrown open for commercial operations on January 14, @CMofKarnataka @BSYBJP announced. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/rleHBECGiL— Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) January 13, 2021

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL), which is gearing up to open the first stretch of 72-km Phase-II corridor on January 14, will benefit at least 75,000 commuters on a daily basis. CM Yediyurappa will flag off the inaugural train at 4.30 pm from Konanakunte Cross Metro Station on Thursday and commercial operations will start from Friday.

Once this section becomes operational, Bengaluru will have a network of 48-km operational Metro lines along two corridors. Among all the Metro lines, the Green Line is the longest line covering 30.5 km with a total of 29 stations between Nagasandra and Anjanapura. The extension of Purple line along Mysuru Road from Nayandahalli to Challaghatta is expected to be the next section to be opened in the Phase-II network in May, according to BMRCL.

The new line will reduce the traffic congestion on the Kanakapura Road and South Bengaluru roads, which are known for the traffic snarls during peak hours, according to officials.

Under Phase-I, BMRCL had constructed the Green Line from Yelachenahalli to Nagasandra. Under Phase-II project, BMRCL is also extending the Green Line from Nagasandra to Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) on Tumakuru Road in North Bengaluru.