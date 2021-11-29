Bengaluru: Historical ‘Kadalekai Parishe’ begins today with strict Covid curbs

Heaps of different varieties and qualities of groundnuts spring up in the area surrounding the Bull Temple, the Dodda Ganesha Shrine, and the Bugle Rock Park in Basavanagudi. (Source: Karnataka tourism department)

The much-awaited Kadalekai Parishe will be held from Monday in the city, said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.

The three-day annual festival will be held at Basavanagudi by ensuring that it does not become an epicentre for Covid-19 cases, the BBMP health officials said. The health department has stated that vendors setting up stalls will have to carry a negative Covid-19 test report and should be vaccinated.

“We have deployed over 700 personnel, marshals, mobile testing and vaccination units at the temple premises. We will create awareness, test and vaccinate people, along with Covid-19 appropriate behaviour will be enforced,” Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said.

Popularly known as the groundnut festival, the Kadalekayi Parishe welcomes the first yield of the groundnut crop grown this time in parts of the city. The festival started in the year 1537 AD, according to the tourism department.

Farmers congregate at the Bull Temple each year to seek blessings for a good harvest. Heaps of different varieties and qualities of groundnuts spring up in the area surrounding the Bull Temple, the Dodda Ganesha Shrine, and the Bugle Rock Park in Basavanagudi, one of Bengaluru’s oldest suburbs.

During Kadalekai Parishe, visitors buy groundnuts from farmers and special pooja and prayers are held at the bull temple.

Meanwhile, due to the fair, the following traffic diversions will remain in force around Basavanagudi area.

According to Bengaluru traffic police, vehicles entering from Chamarajpet and Gandhi Bazaar should take a right turn at Ramakrishna Ashram and move towards Hanumanthanagar via Hayavadana Rao Road, Gavipuram Road and Mount Joy Road.

Vehicles entering from the RV Teachers’ College Junction and BP Wadia Road should turn right at Tagore Circle and drive through Gandhi Bazaar Main Road and Ashram junction to move towards Hayavadana Rao Road and Gavipuram Road.

Vehicles from Thyagarajanagar and Banashankari have to turn left at Kamat Yatri Nivas Road to reach KG Nagar Main Road and proceed towards Chamarajpet.

The traffic restrictions will be in place until December 1 starting from Monday.