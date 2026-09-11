Bengaluru journalist claims getting death threats after reporting on Kharge family trust

A journalist in Bengaluru said Thursday he received abusive calls and death threats regarding reports about the Karnataka High Court’s observations relating to a trust associated with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, state Home Minister Priyank Kharge, and members of their family.

Mahantesh Bhadravati, 50, editor of the Kannada investigative digital platform, The File, said the reports were published on September 8 and 9.

The journalist alleged that soon after the reports appeared on the platform’s Facebook page, he began receiving calls and WhatsApp messages from an unidentified number. The caller questioned him about the stories, abused him, and threatened to kill him if he did not take the posts down. The same person also posted alleged abusive comments on his Facebook posts.