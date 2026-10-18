Joint plot owners in Bengaluru can now separate land records online; check rules

Joint owners of A-khata properties in Bengaluru can now divide their plots among themselves and get separate A-khatas online, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and the five city corporations announced on Saturday.

In local property administration, a ‘khata’ is an official legal document that certifies an owner has a property account with the civic authority for tax assessment and payment. While an ‘A-khata’ signifies legally recognised properties with fully approved plans that allow owners to secure construction sanctions and bank loans, a ‘B-khata’ refers to a temporary register for properties with pending clearances or deviations. To streamline property management, the new plot subdivision service has been launched directly on the eAasthi 2.0 platform.

Launching the service Saturday, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said that it was a long-standing demand of the public, and owners with joint A-khatas can now formalise their individual shares. “This will help owners to sell, gift or mortgage their share, get building plan sanctioned only for their part of the property and pay tax online,” he added.

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The service will be provided under the GBA and the five city corporations of Bengaluru. According to the GBA, the facility is designed for properties jointly held under a single A-khata, whether the co-owners are family members, siblings, heirs, relatives, or unrelated individuals. Once a plot is subdivided, each owner receives a distinct A-khata reflecting their specific share, enabling them to sell, gift, or mortgage their portion, obtain building plan approvals independently, and pay property tax directly.

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Eligibility criteria

Only A-khata properties are eligible for this service, and each joint owner’s share must be clearly recorded in the existing document. The property itself must be either a vacant plot or a plot with a building; multi-storey flats or unit A-khatas cannot be subdivided under this option. The simplified online route applies strictly to plots up to 2,000 square metres (about 21,500 square feet), while larger plots must seek subdivision through the Town Planning Wing using regular procedures.

Additionally, the newly created subdivided plots must satisfy three specific conditions:

Each subdivided plot must be more than 50 square metres (538 square feet). The plot must feature a road frontage of at least 6 metres (about 20 feet) alongside independent access to a public road, or access through an internal road connected to a public one. Plots that do not face a public road directly require an internal road at least 3.5 metres (about 11.5 feet) wide.

Application procedure

The GBA requires applicants to upload a subdivision sketch prepared by a registered architect. The sketch must clearly outline the original plot boundaries, the proposed individual plots for each owner, access routes to public roads, and the width of any internal roads.

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Fees are calculated as a percentage of the property’s guidance value based on its designated usage: 0.2 per cent for residential plots, 0.3 per cent for industrial properties, 0.5 per cent for non-residential plots, and 0.2 per cent for other categories. For instance, a residential plot with a guidance value of Rs 1 crore attracts an online fee of Rs 20,000.

Applicants can access the service by visiting the eAasthi portal (GBAeAasthi.karnataka.gov.in) and selecting the ‘Sub-Division or Bifurcation of Existing A-Khata’ option. Users must enter the joint owners’ details, upload the architect’s sketch, and enter the respective plot areas; they can pay the fee online after official approval. The GBA has also activated a dedicated helpline at 9480683695 for public inquiries.