Bengaluru: Man arrested for posing as IAS officer to dupe people on pretext of giving jobs  

Bengaluru Police have arrested a man who had been posing as an IAS officer and duping people on the pretext of giving them jobs.

The accused has been identified as Sandeep, a native of Mandya in Bengaluru. Two separate cases were filed where Sandeep had cheated people of more than Rs 15 lakh. According to police sources, he claimed that his name was Sandeep N Prasad and targeted youth looking for jobs.

In one case filed at Pulikeshinagar police station by K Veena, he allegedly cheated her of Rs 6 lakh on the pretext of getting her a job at government office for a salary of Rs 75,000. Veena, who worked at a hospital, met Sandeep in Tirupati and he had assured her of a job. Believing in him, Veena had given him the money. Later, Sandeep had emailed a fake appointment letter to Veena. He had also lured Veena’s friend.

A case had been filed against Veena at the Vidhana Soudha police station for collecting Rs 6 lakh from her friend claiming that she knew an IAS officer (Sandeep) who can get jobs at government offices.

Some of the appointment letters read that the jobs were at offices of the Karnataka High Court, the tourism department and the health and family welfare department, police said.