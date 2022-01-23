Bengaluru: Man held for abducting brother of ‘girlfriend’

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly abducting his girlfriend’s brother after she left him. Police said on Saturday they had rescued the brother from Andhra Pradesh and also arrested five others in the case.

Srinivas alias Bottu Seena, an autorickshaw driver from Rajgopal Nagar in Bengaluru, had been in a relationship with a 25-year-old mother of two who started living with him in May 2021, after being separated from her husband. However, since the woman left him in November 2021, Srinivas had tried hard to bring her back from her parents’ home in Andrahalli. But as she severed all ties with him by blocking his phone number, Srinivas allegedly hatched a plot to abduct her brother M Venkatesh, a bus driver from Rajgopalnagar.

While walking home on Thursday night, Venkatesh was allegedly bundled into a Maruti Swift car and taken to Palamaner in Andhra Pradesh, 140km from Bengaluru.

The police said the accused had assaulted Venkatesh and that Srinivas called his estranged girlfriend to say her brother would be released only if she came back to live with him.

The woman then informed the Bydarahalli police, who traced the accused to Palamaner with the help of location information from their mobile phones. Police officials reached the Andhra Pradesh town dressed like locals, arrested all the accused and rescued Venkatesh.

The other accused are Pratap, Akash, Huchhe Gowda, Shiva, and Gangadar, all cab or autorickshaw drivers, according to the police.