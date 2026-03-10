The price of seeking ‘promotion’: How a senior Income Tax officer lost Rs 31 lakh to parrot astrologer in Bengaluru

A 55-year-old senior administrative officer with the Income Tax (I-T) department in Bengaluru was allegedly cheated of valuables worth over Rs 31 lakh by a roadside parrot astrologer, said the police Monday. The victim, an officer with 33 years of experience currently posted in Koramangala, allegedly fell prey to promises of career “promotion and prosperity” through divine rituals.

The fraud came to light when the victim approached the Bharathi Nagar police on March 5. He said that in December 2025, he encountered the accused, who identified himself as Shekhar, near Sri Circle.

Shekhar allegedly claimed that he could predict the future just by looking at a person’s face. The I-T officer fell for the bait. He asked Shekhar to read his horoscope. The astrologer allegedly told the officer he was going through a difficult phase in his life and recommended a special ritual costing Rs 50,000.