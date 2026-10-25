Bengaluru firms accused of denying jobs to Kannada speakers, CM warns of action

Days after a woman claimed Bengaluru IT companies were denying jobs to Kannada speakers, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday warned of action against such companies.
A woman posted a video showing how a company in Bengaluru was hiring employees proficient in Tamil or Telugu. She also posted a photo where eSthenos Technologies Pvt Ltd, a company in the lending and financial services industry, advertised for a quality analyst. The qualifications included an MBA/BBA with strong problem-solving and analytical skills. Proficiency in Tamil or Telugu was also mandatory.
Indianexpress.com tried to reach eSthenos Technologies Pvt Ltd through the contact number mentioned on its website, but it was not working.
The woman wrote in the video’s caption: “Migrants are taking jobs away from Kannadigas! We must give those responsible a befitting reply.”
“The campus interviews by the companies are being conducted in colleges of other states. It is not that they have got talent, but they are average students being brought to Bengaluru for a lower salary. Once they join and gain some experience, they start bringing people from their community. The Karnataka labour department is also aware of it. Before the Bidadi township plan, the chief minister should solve this problem,” she said in Kannada in the video.
Migrants are taking jobs away from Kannadigas! We must give those responsible a befitting reply. https://t.co/wjpWivuYnn
— Dr Prisha Sargam (@PrishaSargam) October 25, 2026
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Shivakumar wrote on X: “It is disheartening to hear complaints that Kannadigas are being denied job opportunities in Bengaluru’s IT companies. The government has taken seriously the issue of native Kannada speakers being sidelined.”
Shivakumar stated that the government would not allow the rights, dignity, and opportunities of Kannadigas to be disregarded for any reason. “The world sees Bengaluru as India’s technology capital, and we take immense pride in the talent, skills, and capabilities of our Kannadigas. If it is found that any private institution has deliberately sidelined Kannadigas, the government will take appropriate action. As the voice of Kannadiga interests, the government is always committed to responding to their concerns,” the chief minister added.
Local-quota Bill faced opposition in 2024
In 2024, the Siddaramaiah-led cabinet cleared a Bill mandating 75 per cent reservation in non-management jobs and 50 per cent in management jobs for “local candidates”. But the government did not introduce the Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill 2024 in the legislature after industrialists and firms expressed displeasure over the measure.
Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw then said the proposed law should “exempt highly skilled recruitment from this policy”. Nasscom, an industry body representing software and service companies, said the Bill’s provisions would “stifle startups” and “force companies to relocate as local skilled talent becomes scarce”.
Venture capitalist Mohandas Pai described the Bill as “discriminatory”, “regressive”, and “fascist” in a social media post.