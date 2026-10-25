Bengaluru firms accused of denying jobs to Kannada speakers, CM warns of action

Days after a woman claimed Bengaluru IT companies were denying jobs to Kannada speakers, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday warned of action against such companies.

A woman posted a video showing how a company in Bengaluru was hiring employees proficient in Tamil or Telugu. She also posted a photo where eSthenos Technologies Pvt Ltd, a company in the lending and financial services industry, advertised for a quality analyst. The qualifications included an MBA/BBA with strong problem-solving and analytical skills. Proficiency in Tamil or Telugu was also mandatory.

Indianexpress.com tried to reach eSthenos Technologies Pvt Ltd through the contact number mentioned on its website, but it was not working.