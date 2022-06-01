Bengaluru: ISRO chairman inaugurates new spacecraft manufacturing facility

Dr S Somanath, the chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Wednesday inaugurated ANANTH Technologies’ spacecraft manufacturing unit at Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) Aerospace Park.

The new state-of-the-art spacecraft manufacturing facility can conduct assembly integration and testing of four large spacecraft simultaneously.

Somanath said, “At ISRO, our objective is not just to pursue space science research and planetary exploration, it is also to harness space technology for the nation’s development. India has earned worldwide recognition for its space programmes and we feel that collaboration between government and private players can further boost the growth of this sector.

“We congratulate ANANTH on the inauguration of their new space manufacturing facility which will open new frontiers of development in space research and help scale up high-tech space manufacturing in the country. India’s space programme over the last six decades has achieved multiple landmarks. Today, India can build, assemble and launch its own satellites. I am certain that India’s space policy will enable us to build satellites not only for domestic consumption but for the international market too. India’s Remote Sensing Data Policy and Launch Vehicle Policy are in line and these will help further the Indian space programmes.”

Dr Subba Rao Pavuluri, chairman and managing director of ANANTH, said, “We have always strived to indigenize cutting-edge aerospace technologies to support the country’s security and development. India is on the cusp of revolutionising the spacecraft industry. As a nation, we are capable of manufacturing world-class spacecraft. Over the years, ANANTH Technologies has successfully contributed to major launches of ISRO. Our technology acumen is such that none of the sub-systems supplied by ANANTH Technologies has ever failed in orbit.”