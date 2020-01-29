Bengaluru is the most traffic congested city in the world, says report

Drivers in the southern Indian city expecting to spend an average of 71 per cent extra travel time stuck in traffic Drivers in the southern Indian city expecting to spend an average of 71 per cent extra travel time stuck in traffic

Bengaluru is the ‘Most Traffic Congested City’ in the world, said a report released by location technology company TomTom, which ranks urban congestion worldwide. According to TomTom Traffic Index 2019, the congestion level in the IT hub of India has been recorded at 71 per cent indicating the same amount of extra travel time each drive in the city spent on average.

Interestingly, the data further indicated that an average of 243 hours (10 days and 3 hours) were lost in 2019 due to traffic congestion in the Karnataka capital. The report also revealed traffic was worst hit last year on August 20 (Tuesday) when the city experiences a whopping 103 per cent congestion while April 6 (Saturday) saw the least traffic as congestion dropped to 30 per cent.

During the week, worst ‘morning rush’ traffic is experienced in the city on Tuesdays and Wednesdays while worst ‘evening rush’ is experienced on Fridays followed by Wednesdays on average.

Further going by the data collected by the in-vehicle navigation company, travelling after 8 pm on a Friday would help save up to five hours per year spent on commute in the city.

The other Indian cities that feature among the ‘Top 10’ in the global list are Mumbai (fourth), Pune (fifth), and New Delhi (eighth).

While people in Mumbai lost 209 hours (8 days, 17 hours), the same in Pune and New Delhi were at 193 hours (8 days, 1 hour) and 190 hours (7 days, 22 hours) respectively.

Incidentally, Bengaluru and Pune are among the 13 new cities added to the list in the ninth edition of the TomTom Traffic Index.

Overall, the 2019 TomTom Traffic Index covered 416 cities across 57 countries on 6 continents. The other global cities featured amongst the top 10 include Manila (Philippines), Bogota (Colombia), Moscow (Russia); Lima (Peru), Istanbul (Turkey), and Jakarta (Indonesia).

The 2018 edition of the report had ranked Mumbai first with 65 per cent traffic congestion followed by Bogota (Colombia), Lima (Peru), New Delhi (India), and Moscow (Russia), among the top 5 in the list.

