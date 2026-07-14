Fake Facebook profile of this Bengaluru DCP dupes many even after FIR

Cyber fraudsters have impersonated a senior IPS officer in Bengaluru on Facebook to cheat more than 10 people across Karnataka and continued to operate even after the police opened an investigation.

M Narayana, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Electronic City, said on Monday that fraudsters cheated Facebook users after sending friend requests from a profile that used his name and photo.

While the Hebbagodi police registered an FIR on May 16 on charges including cheating by impersonation and identity theft based on Narayana’s complaint, other victims have filed cases at police stations in Banasawadi, Karwar, and other places.

The latest reported victim of the fraud is Jahir Hussain, 56, a Banasawadi resident who knew Narayana. On July 1, he received a friend request from the fake profile. Believing it was from the IPS officer, Hussain accepted the request. The fraudster then started sending messages stating that a friend serving in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had been transferred to Kashmir and wanted to sell his household belongings before relocating. Since the fraudster claimed the CRPF officer was selling household items at an attractive price, Hussain agreed to buy some and paid Rs 40,000 in multiple transactions to a QR code the fraudster sent.