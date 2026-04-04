Chinnaswamy stadium theft cases: 13 apprehended, including 9 minors; 75 mobile phones recovered

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Bengaluru city police Saturday informed that they have arrested four people and apprehended nine minors in connection with a series of mobile phone thefts reported during the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28.
According to the police, 75 mobile phones have been recovered so far, including 70 stolen devices and five phones belonging to the accused that were used to coordinate the offences.
The case was registered at the Cubbon Park Police Station following multiple complaints from spectators on the day of the match.
The police said the first breakthrough came on March 31, when one of the key accused, Shubham Kumar, 26, was apprehended along with seven minors. Based on their interrogation, 21 stolen mobile phones were recovered. Kumar was produced before a court and taken into police custody, while the minors were sent to a government observation home on the directions of the Juvenile Justice Board.
Subsequently, three more accused – identified as Eshal Kumar, 23, Sanjeeth Kumar, 24, and Sohan Kumar – were nabbed along with two minors, taking the total number of those apprehended to 13.
The three adult accused were produced before the court and remanded in police custody. On April 3, further interrogation led to the recovery of additional stolen devices, pushing the total number to 75 mobile phones.
The probe revealed that the accused, all hailing from Jharkhand, operated as a coordinated gang. They allegedly wore RCB jerseys to blend in with the crowd and targeted spectators in densely crowded areas inside and around the stadium.
According to investigators, the gang gained entry into the stadium using tickets that were either stolen from spectators or sourced through unauthorised channels.
The accused allegedly carried out thefts at multiple locations – inside the stadium, near entry and exit gates, outside the premises, and even around nearby metro stations.
Police sources said the minors, who are from Jharkhand, were brought to Bengaluru by a handler for the operation and were paid Rs 5,000 each to steal mobile phones. Their travel, food, and accommodation were allegedly arranged by the gang.
“The accused coordinated and directed the movement of the minors brought to Bengaluru for the thefts,” a police source said, adding that Shubham Kumar is believed to be the ‘mukhiya’ or key handler of the group.
Investigators also suspect links to similar mobile theft cases reported during IPL matches in Chennai and Mumbai. Police teams were sent to both cities to gather further information and establish possible inter-city connections.
Further investigation is ongoing, and efforts are underway to identify other members of the network and return the recovered phones to their rightful owners.
Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh appealed to the public to remain vigilant. “We are strengthening our crime teams, increasing CCTV coverage, and displaying cautionary messages, including on screens during intervals,” he added.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram