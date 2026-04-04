Chinnaswamy stadium theft cases: 13 apprehended, including 9 minors; 75 mobile phones recovered

Two of the four adult accused - Sanjeeth Kumar (Left) and Eshal Kumar - arrested for the theft of mobile phones during this season's maiden IPL match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

The Bengaluru city police Saturday informed that they have arrested four people and apprehended nine minors in connection with a series of mobile phone thefts reported during the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28.

According to the police, 75 mobile phones have been recovered so far, including 70 stolen devices and five phones belonging to the accused that were used to coordinate the offences.

The case was registered at the Cubbon Park Police Station following multiple complaints from spectators on the day of the match.

The police said the first breakthrough came on March 31, when one of the key accused, Shubham Kumar, 26, was apprehended along with seven minors. Based on their interrogation, 21 stolen mobile phones were recovered. Kumar was produced before a court and taken into police custody, while the minors were sent to a government observation home on the directions of the Juvenile Justice Board.