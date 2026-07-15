Karnataka drops charges against police officers in Bengaluru IPL stampede case

The Karnataka government has formally exonerated three senior IPS officers by closing departmental inquiries linked to the 2025 Bengaluru IPL victory stampede (File photo).

More than a year after the stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru that led to 11 deaths, the Karnataka government Tuesday formally closed disciplinary proceedings against three senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, completely exonerating them of all charges.

The state government dropped departmental inquiries against B Dayananda, former Police Commissioner; Vikash Kumar Vikash, former Additional Commissioner of Police; and Shekhar H Tekkannavar, former Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central). The government said it had reached its decision after reviewing each officer’s written defence alongside the administrative department’s recommendations.

The case dates back to June 4, 2025, when a massive crowd had gathered to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)’s first Indian Premier League (IPL) win. The celebration turned deadly when a sudden crowd surge led to a stampede, killing 11 fans and leaving over 30 others severely injured.