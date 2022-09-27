scorecardresearch
Bengaluru: Intra-city helicopter services to Kempegowda International Airport from October 10

Helicopter services will be available to and from the international airport and will be operational five days a week.

BLADE announced on its website that the company will soon start its intra-city services in Bengaluru.

Residents from parts of Bengaluru opting for a shorter travel time to the Kempegowda International Airport, which is located in Devanahalli, can soon take a helicopter ride from the HAL Airport in the city.

Helicopter services will be available to and from the international airport and will be operational five days a week. A firm, BLADE, which operates choppers in Bengaluru and other parts of India is set to launch the service. The services will be launched on October 10.

BLADE announced on its website that the company will soon start its intra-city services in Bengaluru. “Fliers can now skip the painful 120-minute commute in traffic and opt for a quick 15-minute flight instead. Whitefield and Electronic City will be added subsequently,” the company said.

The frequency of the flights will be two per day, which will likely go up based on patronage, the firm said. The cost per passenger will be Rs 3,250 plus taxes one-way and tickets can be booked online. There will be two flights in the five-seater single-engine aircraft – one at 9 am from Bengaluru Airport to HAL and an evening return flight on the same route at 4.15 pm, according to a statement issued by the company.

Although helicopter services to the International Airport were launched in the past too, they did not gain traction owing to a lack of patrons. A service launched in 2018 from Electronic City to the airport was discontinued.

