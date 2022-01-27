13th Bengaluru International Film Festival to kick off on March 3

The 13th Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFF) will be held from March 3, the Karnataka Government said on Thursday.

The decision was taken at the meeting of BIFF Organising Committee chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The Chief Minister said that the film festival will be for 10 days.

Also Read | Karnataka school headmistress suspended over namaz in class

“BIFF has received the recognition of Federation of International Film Producers Association. Thus, the film festival would have a global stature. It is a matter of pride that BIFF is one of the 45 global international film festivals,” Bommai said.

He added, “Kannada films have brought in fame on numerous occasions in many countries. Best of Kannada movies should be exhibited at the international film festival. BIFF should become a model for other film festivals.”

The Chief Minister further said that social messages should be delivered through the film festival. Bommai also released the BIFF logo on the occasion. Horticulture minister Muniratna, and Chairman of Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy Sunil Puranik were also present.