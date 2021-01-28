Bengaluru International Airport to be partially shut for Aero India show

Bengaluru has hosted all 12 editions of India’s flagship aviation event since its beginning in 1996. (File)

Bengaluru International Airport will partially close its commercial flight operations from January 30 to February 5, 2021 for rehearsal and main show for Aero India 2021.

“In order to ensure safety and pave the way for the success of the event, Bengaluru Airport will partially close commercial flight operations and also standby as the diversionary airport for flying display during the days of practice and the main show,” Bengaluru International Airport limited (BIAL) said in a statement.

“BIAL is working with airlines and IAF to ensure minimal disruption to the existing schedule during the reduced operating hours,” BIAL added.

The BIAL and respective airlines will share timely communication on the change in airport operations and the revised flight timings during the Aero India show to avoid passenger inconvenience.

Here is the schedule.

Ancillary support such as airport taxis and bus services will be aligned to accommodate the anticipated increase in passenger traffic. “Information on airport operations will be made available on the BIAL website http://www.bengaluruairport.com. Passengers are advised to check with the respective airlines on the status of their flights,” BIAL stated.

At the Aero India venue, BIAL will showcase the pioneering DigiYatra project, a facial recognition solution for seamless, hassle-free, and paperless journeys from the Kerb to boarding.

Aero India, the country’s biennial air show which will be held between February 3 and 5 in Bengaluru, is the first-ever Aero India virtual exhibition to be held on an indigenously developed virtual exhibition platform on a hybrid model.

The 13th edition of the Aero India show will be held in Air Force Station, Yelahanka in the city amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the guidelines issued for Aero India, a Covid test is mandatory for those staying in Karnataka for over 48 hours and exemption from Covid test and quarantine is applicable for those on a 48-hour stay or those with a negative RT-PCR test report (test conducted 96 hours before departure).

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, only 15,000 people would be allowed in the Air Display Visual Area to control the crowd in the exhibition areas.

Bengaluru has hosted all 12 editions of India’s flagship aviation event since its beginning in 1996.