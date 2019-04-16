Flying out of Bangalore? Tickets to get expensive, thanks to hike in User Development Fee

Flying out from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda international airport(KIA) will be costlier by a massive 120% for both domestic and international passengers following the airport tariff regulator Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) allowing it to revise upwards the user development fee (UDF) for the next four months.

The hike will come into effect from April 16, and the UDF for domestic departures has been revised from Rs. 139 to Rs. 306 and international departures from Rs. 558 to Rs. 1,226

According to KIA operator, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the revised charges will be applicable for tickets procured between April 16, 2019, and August 15. The revised fee will be used to fund the airport’s expansion.

“This incremental increase in charges would provide BIAL much-needed relief as we are in the midst of a massive Rs. 13,000 crore capacity expansion to cater to the stupendous growth of the aviation sector in India. As mandated by AERA, the money generated from the incremental increase in UDF, during these four months, will be deposited in a separate bank account and will be used only to fund the ongoing infrastructure expansion”, said, Hari Marar, MD and CEO, BIAL.”

KIA began operations in May 2008 is country’s third largest airport after New Delhi and Mumbai. KIA is currently the busiest airport in South India handled 26.91 million passengers in the fiscal year 2017-18.

This Airport is the first Greenfield airport in India to be built as a public-private partnership. It is operated by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), where private promoters hold 74 per cent (Fairfax: 54 per cent and Siemens Projects Ventures: 20 per cent) stake in BIAL, while the Government holds the remaining 26 per cent (Karnataka State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited: 13 per cent, Airports Authority of India: 13 per cent).